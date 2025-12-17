Delhi AQI Improves Marginally To 328 But Remains ‘Very Poor’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi’s air quality worsened sharply on Wednesday, with the majority of monitoring stations across the national capital reporting Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the very poor category, raising fresh health concerns for residents.

Data showed that pollution was particularly severe in industrial belts and high-traffic corridors, while even greener and less congested areas failed to see meaningful relief.

Industrial And Traffic Hubs Among Worst Affected

Bawana recorded the highest AQI at 378, followed by Mundka (370), Pusa (365) and Rohini (364). Several other locations, including ITO, Wazirpur and Nehru Nagar (360–361), as well as Jahangirpuri and NSIT Dwarka (361), also hovered dangerously close to the severe category.

These readings indicate that prolonged exposure could trigger respiratory distress even among healthy individuals.

Residential And Commercial Areas Show Widespread Deterioration

Pollution levels remained alarmingly high across major residential and commercial zones. Ashok Nagar (350), DTU (357), Sirifort (356), Vivek Vihar (354), Shadipur (343), RK Puram (342) and Dwarka Sector 8 (342) all recorded AQI readings firmly in the very poor range.

Central and old city areas were no exception. Chandni Chowk (328), Punjabi Bagh (339), Patparganj (331) and North Campus, Delhi University (319) continued to experience hazardous air quality.

Greener Zones Offer Limited Relief

Even traditionally cleaner areas struggled to stay below critical thresholds. Lodhi Road (289) and CRRI Mathura Road (297) hovered near the divide between poor and very poor, while Aya Nagar (272) and IGI Airport T3 (263) showed comparatively lower, yet still unhealthy, readings.

The lowest AQI was recorded at IHBAS, Dilshad Garden (247) and Mandir Marg (257), both remaining in the poor category.

Health Advisory Issued As Exposure Risks Rise

According to AQI.in, breathing Delhi’s air is equivalent to smoking 8.5 cigarettes a day. The platform advised residents to use air purifiers, install car filters, wear N95 masks and limit outdoor exposure.

Do’s:

Stay indoors as much as possible and keep windows shut

Follow medical advice and take prescribed medication regularly

Use air purifiers, especially in bedrooms and living areas

Don’ts:

Avoid smoking and second-hand smoke

Refrain from outdoor workouts or strenuous physical activity

Area-Wise AQI Levels At 7 am (Wednesday)