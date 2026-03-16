LPG Crisis Sparks Coal Rush As Homes And Restaurants Turn To Alternative Fuels In Pune

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A sudden surge in demand for coal and firewood is being reported across parts of Pune as households, restaurants and small food businesses search for alternatives amid difficulties in accessing domestic LPG cylinders.

Suppliers and industry representatives say the spike in demand has not only pushed up prices of these fuels but has also led to allegations of hoarding and black marketing in the market, reported The Times Of India.

According to coal suppliers in the city, demand for coal has increased sharply in recent weeks as both households and commercial kitchens try to keep cooking operations running.

Coal Demand Rises Nearly 80 Per Cent

City-based coal supplier Prem Pawar said demand for coal has jumped by nearly 80 per cent as many households struggled to obtain LPG cylinders.

Pawar said the sudden surge in demand has been driven by both residential consumers and small food businesses that rely heavily on cooking fuel.

"Residents of housing societies are buying 5-10 kg of coal at a time because they are unable to get LPG," Pawar said. "Some of them are cooking on balconies using coal stoves as they do not have backup LPG cylinders."

He added that the rising demand had also started affecting prices in the local market.

Households Turn To Traditional Cooking Methods

For many families, the shift to coal has meant revisiting traditional cooking practices more commonly seen in rural areas.

Chaya Bhavar, a resident of Narhe in Pune, said her family recently purchased a coal stove after failing to secure an LPG cylinder.

"We were unable to get a cylinder for our family of eight, so we bought a coal stove from Satara," Bhavar said.

"We bought coal and firewood thereafter. We are cooking on the balcony now. The idea came from our village. When I went there, I saw people using coal stoves, so we decided to buy one too because no cylinder was available," she added.

Such adjustments are becoming increasingly common in residential areas where families do not have spare LPG cylinders to fall back on during supply disruptions.

Price Surge And Allegations Of Hoarding

Coal suppliers in Pune say the sudden rise in demand has triggered price increases and created opportunities for speculative trading in the market.

Aditya Pawar, another coal supplier in the city, said some traders were allegedly withholding supply to push prices higher.

"Some players are creating an artificial shortage to get better prices, though coal supplies are stable," he said.

According to Pawar, the price of coal has risen from around Rs 32 per kg to nearly Rs 45 per kg in some cases.

Suppliers also claimed that certain dealers were hoarding stock in anticipation of further price increases, contributing to the black market.

Restaurants And Food Businesses Under Pressure

The shortage of LPG cylinders has also begun affecting Pune’s restaurant industry and small food manufacturers, many of whom rely on cooking gas for daily operations.

Saili Jahagirdar, Pune chapter head of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said restaurants had initially tried to cope by using a mix of fuels, but the strategy is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain.

"The hybrid model has a shelf life," Jahagirdar said. "People have started holding coal in bulk, 200 kg, 500 kg at a time, and that leads to black marketing."

She added that the surge in demand had also begun affecting the availability of firewood.

"Even firewood is becoming difficult to find because people are picking it up and storing it," she said.

Restaurant owners say the sudden need to shift fuels has disrupted normal operations and increased costs at a time when the hospitality industry is already dealing with rising input prices.

Snack Manufacturers Shift To Alternative Fuels

Food manufacturers are also adapting their production processes to cope with the shortage.

Arvind Budhani, owner of the well-known Pune-based brand Budhani Wafers, said several farsan and snack manufacturers have started experimenting with alternative fuels.

"Many farsan-makers are buying coal or diesel to continue with the production of chips and other items," Budhani said.

He added that his company was currently relying on diesel to keep production running.

"We are using diesel because our system is dual-fired and works on both LPG and diesel," he explained.

However, switching fuels is not always straightforward for smaller businesses, which often rely on equipment designed specifically for LPG.

A Temporary Adjustment Or A Larger Shift?

Industry observers say the current trend reflects how supply disruptions in essential fuels can quickly ripple through local economies.

When cooking gas becomes difficult to access, households and businesses often turn to more traditional or unconventional fuel sources such as coal and firewood.

However, these alternatives come with their own challenges, including fluctuating prices, logistical difficulties and environmental concerns.

For now, coal suppliers say demand remains elevated as consumers continue searching for reliable cooking options.