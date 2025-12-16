Caught On Camera: Delhi Traffic Cop Beats Cab Driver, Video Goes Viral

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesCaught On Camera: Delhi Traffic Cop Beats Cab Driver, Video Goes Viral

Viral video shows Delhi traffic cop assaulting taxi driver in Paharganj; head constable suspended, inquiry ordered now.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 11:29 PM (IST)
A Delhi Traffic Police head constable has been suspended after a video allegedly showing him assaulting a taxi driver in the Paharganj area went viral on social media, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place around 3 pm on December 14 near Paharganj, according to police. Officials said the confrontation began after an argument between the traffic personnel and the taxi driver over the issuance of a traffic challan.

“An argument broke out between the traffic police personnel and the car driver over a challan. When the driver attempted to leave the spot, a scuffle ensued,” a senior police officer said.

Viral Video Shows Brutality

During the altercation, the head constable allegedly assaulted the driver while a bystander recorded the incident on a mobile phone. The video, which later surfaced online and was widely circulated, shows the officer allegedly pinning the driver to the ground and repeatedly slapping and punching him as passersby look on. The driver can also be heard crying in distress.

Police said the viral footage prompted immediate departmental action. “Taking cognisance of the video, the traffic police head constable has been placed under suspension and an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident,” the senior officer said.

Authorities added that further action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 10:14 PM (IST)
Viral Video Delhi Traffic Constable DELHI
