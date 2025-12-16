Caught On Camera: Delhi Traffic Cop Beats Cab Driver, Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Delhi Traffic Police head constable has been suspended after a video allegedly showing him assaulting a taxi driver in the Paharganj area went viral on social media, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place around 3 pm on December 14 near Paharganj, according to police. Officials said the confrontation began after an argument between the traffic personnel and the taxi driver over the issuance of a traffic challan.

“An argument broke out between the traffic police personnel and the car driver over a challan. When the driver attempted to leave the spot, a scuffle ensued,” a senior police officer said.

🚨 पहाड़गंज दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस कार के अंदर युवक की बेरहमी से पिटाई वीडियो वायरल



देखे कैसे ट्रैफिक पुलिस कार ड्राइवर को पीट रही , जब कैमरा देखा तब छोड़ा मगर तब तक बहुत देर हो चुकी थी pic.twitter.com/4CElBizXV0 — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) December 15, 2025

Viral Video Shows Brutality During the altercation, the head constable allegedly assaulted the driver while a bystander recorded the incident on a mobile phone. The video, which later surfaced online and was widely circulated, shows the officer allegedly pinning the driver to the ground and repeatedly slapping and punching him as passersby look on. The driver can also be heard crying in distress.

Police said the viral footage prompted immediate departmental action. “Taking cognisance of the video, the traffic police head constable has been placed under suspension and an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident,” the senior officer said.

Authorities added that further action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.