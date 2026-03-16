Rain Alert In UP Today As IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms With Strong Winds In 40 Districts

Uttar Pradesh witnessed a change in weather after rain brought down temperatures, offering residents relief from the recent intense heat on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds and rainfall in around 40 districts of the state on Monday, March 16. Hailstorms have also been forecast at a few locations.

According to the IMD, cloudy conditions are expected across both eastern and western regions of the state throughout the day. Winds may gust between 40 and 50 km per hour in several areas, while light to moderate rainfall is likely in many districts. Parts of eastern UP could also witness hailstorms, which may damage standing crops.

Temperature Drops In Lucknow After Rain

Weather conditions in the state capital Lucknow have turned pleasant since morning. Some areas of the city experienced light rain on Sunday, leading to a drop in temperature. Although sunshine returned in the afternoon, the cooler conditions persisted.

The weather department has forecast rain accompanied by strong winds in parts of Lucknow on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, rain also led to a noticeable dip in temperatures in the Noida and Ghaziabad regions.

Hailstorm Alert In Several Districts

The IMD has warned of thunderstorms, rain and possible hailstorms in districts including Bareilly, Pilibhit, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar, Deoria, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ballia. Wind speeds in these areas may reach 40–50 kmph.

A yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain has also been issued in districts such as Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Ayodhya, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur and Sant Ravidas Nagar.

More Showers Expected Later This Week

The weather is expected to remain largely stable on Tuesday and Wednesday, with no major rainfall forecast across the state.

However, conditions may change again from March 19, with the possibility of heavy rain in both eastern and western divisions for the following three days. Rainfall may continue in several parts of the state until March 21.