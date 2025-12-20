Congress To Contest BMC Polls Alone, Flags Corruption In Mumbai Civic Body

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesCongress To Contest BMC Polls Alone, Flags Corruption In Mumbai Civic Body

Congress will fight BMC elections solo, raise corruption and pollution issues, says Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala.

By : Suraj Ojha | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 04:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has said that the Congress will contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections alone. He said that the party is gearing up for the polls and will soon release a chargesheet and a manifesto on the alleged corruption in the BMC.

Chennithala said that local body elections are directly related to the grassroots level. He raised questions over Mumbai’s development, asking why the city did not develop as it should have and who is responsible for it.

Congress To Raise Corruption Issues

He said the Congress will raise key issues such as corruption and pollution during the elections, adding that the public knows what has happened in Mumbai and what has not. He also said that the BMC elections are being held following orders of the Supreme Court.

On a possible alliance, Ramesh Chennithala said that he had a phone conversation with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar. He added that, as per the discussions, a Congress delegation will meet Ambedkar.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 04:58 PM (IST)
BMC Maharashtra' Mumbai Civic Polls CONGRESS
