SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 Out At sbi.bank.in, Direct Link To Check Here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025–26 today, 27 February 2026. The result relates to the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) examination held on 21 November 2025 at centres across the country. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their Mains result on the official SBI websites, sbi.co.in or bank.sbi.

Around 12.19 lakh candidates registered for the SBI Clerk examination this year, but only a select number have cleared the Mains stage. Those who have qualified in the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 will now proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process for 6,589 Clerk vacancies across various states.

As in previous years, the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 has been published in PDF format. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check whether they have qualified by searching for their name in the released PDF document.

SBI Clerk Result 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Careers section.

Step 3: Find and select the link for Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) – Mains Result.

Step 4: The result will open as a PDF on your screen.

Step 5: Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number to check your qualifying status.

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Direct Link to Check - SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025-26: Details Mentioned On Scorecard

Candidates are advised to review all the information mentioned in the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025–26 carefully to ensure there are no errors. The result and scorecard include important personal details as well as examination-related information, such as:

Candidate’s name

Roll number or registration number

Date of birth

Category and sub-category

Post applied for

Date of examination

Qualifying status

Total marks obtained

Section-wise marks

Overall cut-off marks

Sectional cut-off marks

If any discrepancy is found, candidates should promptly contact the concerned authorities.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: What Next?

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result of PDF (link provided below) have been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process for the Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

The LPT is a qualifying stage and forms a compulsory part of the recruitment process. It is conducted to confirm that candidates can read, write, and speak the official local language of the region they have applied for.

This stage generally assesses reading ability, writing skills, and spoken communication in the local language. It may be conducted as a 30-minute written test, which can include multiple-choice questions and paragraph writing, or as a face-to-face conversational interview.

