Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationSBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 Out At sbi.bank.in, Direct Link To Check Here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 Out At sbi.bank.in, Direct Link To Check Here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025–26 declared; shortlisted candidates to appear for Local Language Proficiency Test.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 03:53 PM (IST)

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025–26 today, 27 February 2026. The result relates to the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) examination held on 21 November 2025 at centres across the country. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their Mains result on the official SBI websites, sbi.co.in or bank.sbi. 

Around 12.19 lakh candidates registered for the SBI Clerk examination this year, but only a select number have cleared the Mains stage. Those who have qualified in the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 will now proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process for 6,589 Clerk vacancies across various states. 

As in previous years, the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 has been published in PDF format. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check whether they have qualified by searching for their name in the released PDF document. 

SBI Clerk Result 2026: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website at sbi.co.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Careers section. 

Step 3: Find and select the link for Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) – Mains Result. 

Step 4: The result will open as a PDF on your screen. 

Step 5: Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number to check your qualifying status. 

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Link to Check - SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025-26: Details Mentioned On Scorecard 

Candidates are advised to review all the information mentioned in the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025–26 carefully to ensure there are no errors. The result and scorecard include important personal details as well as examination-related information, such as: 

  • Candidate’s name 
  • Roll number or registration number 
  • Date of birth 
  • Category and sub-category 
  • Post applied for 
  • Date of examination 
  • Qualifying status 
  • Total marks obtained 
  • Section-wise marks 
  • Overall cut-off marks 
  • Sectional cut-off marks 

If any discrepancy is found, candidates should promptly contact the concerned authorities. 

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: What Next? 

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result of PDF (link provided below) have been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process for the Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT). 

The LPT is a qualifying stage and forms a compulsory part of the recruitment process. It is conducted to confirm that candidates can read, write, and speak the official local language of the region they have applied for. 

This stage generally assesses reading ability, writing skills, and spoken communication in the local language. It may be conducted as a 30-minute written test, which can include multiple-choice questions and paragraph writing, or as a face-to-face conversational interview. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News SBI Jobs SBI SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 SBI Jobs 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 Out At sbi.bank.in, Direct Link To Check Here
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 Out At sbi.bank.in, Direct Link To Check Here
Education
CBSE Launches SARAS 7.0 Portal For 2027–28 School Affiliations; Apply By July 31
CBSE Launches SARAS 7.0 Portal For 2027–28 School Affiliations; Apply By July 31
Education
CUET PG 2026 City Slip Out At exams.nta.nic.in, Here's How To Download
CUET PG 2026 City Slip Out At exams.nta.nic.in, Here's How To Download
Education
Bihar Police Recruitment 2026: Thousands Of Vacancies Open For Constables, Drivers And Forest Guards
Bihar Police Recruitment 2026: Thousands Of Vacancies Open For Constables, Drivers And Forest Guards
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas of India 2026: Make in India 2.0 ,Madhur Daga on Competing with the World Stage
Ideas of india 2026: Resilience and Inner Strength Shape Dialogue at Ideas of India 2026
Ideas of India Summit 2026: Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Says Politics Has Transformed Under PM Modi at Ideas of India Summit
Political Alert: Kejriwal & Sisodia Acquitted, Case Dismissed Before Trial; CBI Officers to Face Probe
Political Alert: Kejriwal & Sisodia Acquitted; CBI Faces Departmental Probe, ED Case Looms
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget