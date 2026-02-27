Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Did Robert Vadra Go To Jail?' Kejriwal Targets Congress In Sharp Rebuttal

'Did Robert Vadra Go To Jail?' Kejriwal Targets Congress In Sharp Rebuttal

He further alleged that the BJP’s strategy was aimed at weakening the Congress and claimed that multiple actors were involved in the process.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 10:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday strongly criticised the Indian National Congress following its allegations after the Rouse Avenue Court’s decision in the excise policy case. The Congress had claimed the developments reflected an understanding between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kejriwal Hits Back At Congress Allegations

Responding to questions at a press conference, Kejriwal rejected the Congress’s claims and questioned its remarks.

“I, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh went to jail. Did Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, or Robert Vadra go to jail? How can you even say that? Aren't you ashamed?” he said.

His remarks came amid escalating political tensions following the court’s decision in the case involving the Delhi government’s excise policy.

Throws Open Challenge To BJP

Kejriwal also issued a direct electoral challenge to the BJP, saying, “Let's hold elections in Delhi. If BJP gets 10+ seats, I will quit politics.”

Congress Alleges BJP ‘Washing Machine’ At Work

Following the acquittal of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several others in the excise policy case, the Congress alleged that the BJP was presenting the AAP chief as having been “washed and taken out of the washing machine” ahead of the Gujarat and Punjab Assembly elections to weaken the main opposition party.

Congress media department chief Pawan Khera also accused the BJP of acting with political intent, alleging that it changes its approach to defeat the Congress.

Congress Accuses BJP Of Weakening Opposition

Khera said, “With the Gujarat and Punjab elections approaching, Arvind Kejriwal is being presented as a washed-up, washed-out, and washed-out figure because the BJP's real aim is a Congress-free India.”

He further alleged that the BJP’s strategy was aimed at weakening the Congress and claimed that multiple actors were involved in the process.

In a post on social media platform X, Khera wrote, “The BJP is not a political party. It is a wish-fulfilling serpent with the power to change its form. Its only obsessive goal is to defeat the Congress and make India Congress-free. To achieve this goal, it will stoop to any level.”

He also added, “For 12 years, it spewed venom against the Trinamool Congress. And now...? Narendra Modi himself is praising it, and that too not out of respect, but to attack the Congress.”

The exchange marks the latest escalation in tensions between the AAP and Congress, even as both parties continue to target the BJP in the broader political contest.

Related Video

Ideas of India 2026: Is Bollywood Truly Reflecting a Changing Society? Ishan Khattar Speaks

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 10:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jail Priyanka Gandhi AAP CONGRESS ARVIND KEJRIWAL : Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Did Robert Vadra Go To Jail?' Kejriwal Targets Congress In Sharp Rebuttal
'Did Robert Vadra Go To Jail?' Kejriwal Targets Congress In Sharp Rebuttal
India
‘If BJP Wins 10 Seats, I’ll Quit Politics’: Arvind Kejriwal Throws Open Challenge To PM Modi
‘If BJP Wins 10 Seats, I’ll Quit Politics’: Arvind Kejriwal Throws Open Challenge To PM Modi
India
Big Relief For Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand, Court Grants Anticipatory Bail
Big Relief For Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand, Court Grants Anticipatory Bail
India
Ideas Of India 2026 | Dairy, Agriculture Non-Negotiable: Piyush Goyal On Solar Tariffs And US Trade Ties
Ideas Of India 2026 | ‘No Compromise On Dairy, Agriculture’: Piyush Goyal Clears Air On Solar Duties In US-India Trade Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas of India 2026: Is Bollywood Truly Reflecting a Changing Society? Ishan Khattar Speaks
Ideas of india 2026: Empires with Empathy, Next-Gen Leadership at Ideas of India 2026
Ideas of india 2026: From Policy to Pop Culture, Ideas of India 2026 Sets the Agenda
Ideas of India 2026: India Encircled? Diplomats Outline Neighbourhood Strategy Ahead
Ideas of India 2026: Nara Lokesh Unveils Vision to Transform Andhra into Global Hub
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget