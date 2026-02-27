'Did Robert Vadra Go To Jail?' Kejriwal Targets Congress In Sharp Rebuttal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday strongly criticised the Indian National Congress following its allegations after the Rouse Avenue Court’s decision in the excise policy case. The Congress had claimed the developments reflected an understanding between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kejriwal Hits Back At Congress Allegations

Responding to questions at a press conference, Kejriwal rejected the Congress’s claims and questioned its remarks.

“I, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh went to jail. Did Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, or Robert Vadra go to jail? How can you even say that? Aren't you ashamed?” he said.

His remarks came amid escalating political tensions following the court’s decision in the case involving the Delhi government’s excise policy.

Throws Open Challenge To BJP

Kejriwal also issued a direct electoral challenge to the BJP, saying, “Let's hold elections in Delhi. If BJP gets 10+ seats, I will quit politics.”

Congress Alleges BJP ‘Washing Machine’ At Work

Following the acquittal of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several others in the excise policy case, the Congress alleged that the BJP was presenting the AAP chief as having been “washed and taken out of the washing machine” ahead of the Gujarat and Punjab Assembly elections to weaken the main opposition party.

Congress media department chief Pawan Khera also accused the BJP of acting with political intent, alleging that it changes its approach to defeat the Congress.

Congress Accuses BJP Of Weakening Opposition

Khera said, “With the Gujarat and Punjab elections approaching, Arvind Kejriwal is being presented as a washed-up, washed-out, and washed-out figure because the BJP's real aim is a Congress-free India.”

He further alleged that the BJP’s strategy was aimed at weakening the Congress and claimed that multiple actors were involved in the process.

In a post on social media platform X, Khera wrote, “The BJP is not a political party. It is a wish-fulfilling serpent with the power to change its form. Its only obsessive goal is to defeat the Congress and make India Congress-free. To achieve this goal, it will stoop to any level.”

He also added, “For 12 years, it spewed venom against the Trinamool Congress. And now...? Narendra Modi himself is praising it, and that too not out of respect, but to attack the Congress.”

The exchange marks the latest escalation in tensions between the AAP and Congress, even as both parties continue to target the BJP in the broader political contest.