‘If BJP Wins 10 Seats, I’ll Quit Politics’: Arvind Kejriwal Throws Open Challenge To PM Modi

After being discharged in the excise policy case, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a sharp political attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership, challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call fresh elections in Delhi.

"I challenge PM Modi to hold fresh polls in Delhi, if BJP wins over 10 seats, I will quit politics," Kejriwal said.

Escalating his criticism, he demanded an apology from the BJP’s top leadership.

"PM Modi, Amit Shah should apologise to country. Court dubbed the case as totally fake, unfit for trial," he added.

Alleges Political Conspiracy, Calls Verdict ‘Historic’

Kejriwal accused the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating a conspiracy against him and his party.

"PM Modi, Amit Shah hatched conspiracy against us. We are 'kattar imandaar'," Kejriwal said.

Describing the court’s decision as significant, he said: "Historic verdict given by court today. I thank everyone who supported us."

Targets BJP Over Governance, Pollution

The former Chief Minister also criticised the BJP over governance issues in the national capital, blaming it for worsening civic conditions.

“BJP has thrown Delhi into chaos with problems like pollution, polluted Yamuna, damaged roads,” he asserted.

Court Discharges Kejriwal, Sisodia and Others

A Delhi court on Friday discharged Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the excise policy case, criticising the probe conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh declined to take cognisance of the agency’s chargesheet, observing that the CBI had failed to establish any “overarching conspiracy or criminal intent” behind the policy.

The court said the agency’s case did not stand up to judicial scrutiny and noted that the conspiracy narrative appeared to be based largely on conjecture rather than concrete evidence.