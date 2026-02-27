Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘If BJP Wins 10 Seats, I’ll Quit Politics’: Arvind Kejriwal Throws Open Challenge To PM Modi

‘If BJP Wins 10 Seats, I’ll Quit Politics’: Arvind Kejriwal Throws Open Challenge To PM Modi

"I challenge PM Modi to hold fresh polls in Delhi, if BJP wins over 10 seats, I will quit politics," Kejriwal said.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 07:00 PM (IST)

After being discharged in the excise policy case, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a sharp political attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership, challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call fresh elections in Delhi.

"I challenge PM Modi to hold fresh polls in Delhi, if BJP wins over 10 seats, I will quit politics," Kejriwal said.

Escalating his criticism, he demanded an apology from the BJP’s top leadership.

"PM Modi, Amit Shah should apologise to country. Court dubbed the case as totally fake, unfit for trial," he added.

Alleges Political Conspiracy, Calls Verdict ‘Historic’

Kejriwal accused the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating a conspiracy against him and his party.

"PM Modi, Amit Shah hatched conspiracy against us. We are 'kattar imandaar'," Kejriwal said.

Describing the court’s decision as significant, he said: "Historic verdict given by court today. I thank everyone who supported us."

Targets BJP Over Governance, Pollution

The former Chief Minister also criticised the BJP over governance issues in the national capital, blaming it for worsening civic conditions.

“BJP has thrown Delhi into chaos with problems like pollution, polluted Yamuna, damaged roads,” he asserted.

Court Discharges Kejriwal, Sisodia and Others

A Delhi court on Friday discharged Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the excise policy case, criticising the probe conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh declined to take cognisance of the agency’s chargesheet, observing that the CBI had failed to establish any “overarching conspiracy or criminal intent” behind the policy.

The court said the agency’s case did not stand up to judicial scrutiny and noted that the conspiracy narrative appeared to be based largely on conjecture rather than concrete evidence.

Related Video

Political Alert: Kejriwal & Sisodia Acquitted, Case Dismissed Before Trial; CBI Officers to Face Probe

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP AAP ARVIND KEJRIWAL If BJP Wins 10 Seats I’ll Quit Politics Open Challenge To PM Modi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘If BJP Wins 10 Seats, I’ll Quit Politics’: Arvind Kejriwal Throws Open Challenge To PM Modi
‘If BJP Wins 10 Seats, I’ll Quit Politics’: Arvind Kejriwal Throws Open Challenge To PM Modi
India
Big Relief For Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand, Court Grants Anticipatory Bail
Big Relief For Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand, Court Grants Anticipatory Bail
India
Ideas Of India 2026 | Dairy, Agriculture Non-Negotiable: Piyush Goyal On Solar Tariffs And US Trade Ties
Ideas Of India 2026 | ‘No Compromise On Dairy, Agriculture’: Piyush Goyal Clears Air On Solar Duties In US-India Trade Deal
India
‘No Legal Basis’: Court Questions CBI’s ‘South Group’ Label In Kejriwal, Kavitha Case
‘No Legal Basis’: Court Questions CBI’s ‘South Group’ Label In Kejriwal, Kavitha Case
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas of India Summit 2026: Piyush Goyal Says India’s FTA Strength Rooted in 1.4 Billion People at ABP Summit
Ideas of India 2026: Make in India 2.0 ,Madhur Daga on Competing with the World Stage
Ideas of india 2026: Resilience and Inner Strength Shape Dialogue at Ideas of India 2026
Ideas of India Summit 2026: Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Says Politics Has Transformed Under PM Modi at Ideas of India Summit
Political Alert: Kejriwal & Sisodia Acquitted, Case Dismissed Before Trial; CBI Officers to Face Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget