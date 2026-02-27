Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeIdeas of India 2026Ideas Of India 2026 | Fadnavis On Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, Says NCP Merger Talks Had Nothing To Do With BJP

Ideas Of India 2026 | Fadnavis On Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, Says NCP Merger Talks Had Nothing To Do With BJP

Responding to allegations made by Rohit Pawar regarding a suspected conspiracy and demands for investigation, Fadnavis said multiple agencies are already examining the matter.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 09:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday clarified that the decision regarding Sunita Pawar’s appointment as Deputy Chief Minister was taken entirely by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), not by him or the BJP. Addressing speculation around political realignments and merger talks, Fadnavis said his party had no role in initiating or approving such decisions. 

‘Their Party’s Decision, Not Ours’

Fadnavis said the NCP leadership had internally decided that Sunita Pawar should assume the Deputy Chief Minister’s post and later informed him of the date.

“They came to me with the papers and told me the date. I had no objection. We agreed because they requested it. This was not our decision-it was their party’s decision,” he said.

On rumours of a possible merger between factions, he dismissed suggestions of BJP involvement.

“If there were merger talks between them, it had nothing to do with us. If such a decision was finalised, Ajit Dada would have had to consult us because we are allies. No such permission or discussion took place with me,” he said, adding that any internal conversations within the party were not known to him.

On Plane Crash Investigation

Responding to allegations made by Rohit Pawar regarding a suspected conspiracy and demands for investigation, Fadnavis said multiple agencies are already examining the matter.

“The DGCA and DG Safety are investigating. We have initiated a CID probe, and at the family’s request, we have also written to the CBI,” he said.

He added that any doubts or concerns should be formally submitted to the DGCA for examination.

“This is a sensitive matter. When investigations are underway, it is not appropriate to indulge in speculation. We must respect the dignity of the deceased and the family,” Fadnavis said, declining further comment.

Related Video

Ideas of india 2026: From Policy to Pop Culture, Ideas of India 2026 Sets the Agenda

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 08:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Devendra Fadnavis ABP Ideas Of India
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Ideas of India 2026
Ideas Of India 2026 | Fadnavis On Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, Says NCP Merger Talks Had Nothing To Do With BJP
Fadnavis On Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, Says NCP Merger Talks Had Nothing To Do With BJP
Ideas of India 2026
Andhra Pradesh Has ‘Double Engine Bullet Train Sarkar’ Claims Nara Lokesh At ABP Network's Ideas Of India Summit 2026
Andhra Pradesh Has ‘Double Engine Bullet Train Sarkar’ Claims Nara Lokesh At ABP Network's Ideas Of India Summit 2026
Ideas of India 2026
Ideas Of India 2026: Shah Rukh Khan Honours IOI Champs, Says He Seeks 'Injection Of Courage And Enthusiasm'
Shah Rukh Khan Honours IOI Champs, Says He Seeks 'Injection Of Courage And Enthusiasm'
Ideas of India 2026
‘Film Music Has Become Extremely Male Driven’: Shreya Ghoshal On Changing Industry, Career Choices And Creative Fulfilment
‘Film Music Has Become Extremely Male Driven’: Shreya Ghoshal On Changing Industry, Career Choices And Creative Fulfilment
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas of india 2026: From Policy to Pop Culture, Ideas of India 2026 Sets the Agenda
Ideas of India 2026: India Encircled? Diplomats Outline Neighbourhood Strategy Ahead
Ideas of India 2026: Nara Lokesh Unveils Vision to Transform Andhra into Global Hub
Ideas of India Summit 2026: Dr Suborno Bose on AI, Hospitality Innovation and The New World Order 2026
Ideas of India Summit 2026: Shreya Ghoshal Opens Up on Rejection, Reinvention and Rise at Ideas 2026
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget