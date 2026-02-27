Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday clarified that the decision regarding Sunita Pawar’s appointment as Deputy Chief Minister was taken entirely by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), not by him or the BJP. Addressing speculation around political realignments and merger talks, Fadnavis said his party had no role in initiating or approving such decisions.

‘Their Party’s Decision, Not Ours’

Fadnavis said the NCP leadership had internally decided that Sunita Pawar should assume the Deputy Chief Minister’s post and later informed him of the date.

“They came to me with the papers and told me the date. I had no objection. We agreed because they requested it. This was not our decision-it was their party’s decision,” he said.

On rumours of a possible merger between factions, he dismissed suggestions of BJP involvement.

“If there were merger talks between them, it had nothing to do with us. If such a decision was finalised, Ajit Dada would have had to consult us because we are allies. No such permission or discussion took place with me,” he said, adding that any internal conversations within the party were not known to him.

On Plane Crash Investigation

Responding to allegations made by Rohit Pawar regarding a suspected conspiracy and demands for investigation, Fadnavis said multiple agencies are already examining the matter.

“The DGCA and DG Safety are investigating. We have initiated a CID probe, and at the family’s request, we have also written to the CBI,” he said.

He added that any doubts or concerns should be formally submitted to the DGCA for examination.

“This is a sensitive matter. When investigations are underway, it is not appropriate to indulge in speculation. We must respect the dignity of the deceased and the family,” Fadnavis said, declining further comment.