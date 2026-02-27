TVK Chief Vijay’s Wife Sangeeta Files For Divorce In Chengalpattu Court

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor-turned-politician Vijay, who recently launched his political outfit Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is now facing unexpected developments in his personal life. Reports indicate that his wife, Sangeeta, has approached the court seeking divorce, triggering widespread discussion across Tamil Nadu.

The development comes at a time when TVK is preparing to contest the upcoming Assembly elections for the first time.

Divorce Petition Filed In Chengalpattu

According to information that has emerged, Sangeeta submitted a divorce petition at the Chengalpattu Family Court on Friday afternoon.

The court has taken cognisance of the plea and issued a notice directing Vijay to appear in person on April 20. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on the same date.

This legal move has drawn attention not only from the film fraternity but also from political observers, given Vijay’s growing political footprint.

Allegations And Legal Proceedings

Tamil Nadu | Actor & TVK chief Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, has filed a petition for divorce in the Chengalpattu family court. In her petition, Sangeetha has accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship (with an actress) and has sought divorce on those grounds. — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2026

Reports state that the petition accuses the actor of infidelity. While neither Vijay nor Sangeeta has made a public statement so far, the court’s notice marks the beginning of formal proceedings.

It has also been widely reported that the couple had been living separately prior to the filing of the petition.

With the legal process now underway, the next key date will be April 20, when the case comes up for further consideration.

Timing Raises Questions

The timing of the development has inevitably sparked conversation. Vijay’s political journey took a significant turn with the launch of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, positioning him as a new force in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

As TVK prepares for its electoral debut, this personal matter unfolds in parallel, drawing both media scrutiny and public curiosity.

For now, all eyes remain on the Chengalpattu Family Court as the proceedings move forward.