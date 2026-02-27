TVK Chief Vijay’s Wife Sangeeta Files For Divorce In Chengalpattu Court

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaTVK Chief Vijay’s Wife Sangeeta Files For Divorce In Chengalpattu Court

Sangeeta, wife of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay, has filed a divorce petition at Chengalpattu Family Court. The court has issued notice and scheduled further hearing.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, who recently launched his political outfit Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is now facing unexpected developments in his personal life. Reports indicate that his wife, Sangeeta, has approached the court seeking divorce, triggering widespread discussion across Tamil Nadu.

The development comes at a time when TVK is preparing to contest the upcoming Assembly elections for the first time.

ALSO READ: High Court Clears ‘The Kerala Story 2’ For Release, Sets Aside Interim Order

Divorce Petition Filed In Chengalpattu

According to information that has emerged, Sangeeta submitted a divorce petition at the Chengalpattu Family Court on Friday afternoon.

The court has taken cognisance of the plea and issued a notice directing Vijay to appear in person on April 20. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on the same date.

This legal move has drawn attention not only from the film fraternity but also from political observers, given Vijay’s growing political footprint.

Allegations And Legal Proceedings

Reports state that the petition accuses the actor of infidelity. While neither Vijay nor Sangeeta has made a public statement so far, the court’s notice marks the beginning of formal proceedings.

It has also been widely reported that the couple had been living separately prior to the filing of the petition.

With the legal process now underway, the next key date will be April 20, when the case comes up for further consideration.

Timing Raises Questions

The timing of the development has inevitably sparked conversation. Vijay’s political journey took a significant turn with the launch of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, positioning him as a new force in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

As TVK prepares for its electoral debut, this personal matter unfolds in parallel, drawing both media scrutiny and public curiosity.

For now, all eyes remain on the Chengalpattu Family Court as the proceedings move forward.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Vijay's wife filed for divorce?

Yes, Vijay's wife, Sangeeta, has filed a divorce petition at the Chengalpattu Family Court.

When is Vijay required to appear in court?

Vijay has been directed to appear in person in court on April 20 for further proceedings.

What are the grounds for the divorce petition?

Reports state that the petition accuses the actor of infidelity, with allegations of an extramarital relationship.

Have Vijay or Sangeeta made any public statements?

As of now, neither Vijay nor Sangeeta has issued any public statement regarding the divorce proceedings.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Divorce News TVK Chief Vijay Vijay Sangeeta Divorce
