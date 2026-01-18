Cold Wave & Dense Fog Hit Noida: School Timings Changed, New Order Issued

Authorities in Noida have issued a fresh order for schools as the region continues to witness intense cold conditions and dense fog. In view of the weather situation, the district administration has revised school timings across Noida and Greater Noida to ensure student safety during morning hours when visibility remains low. As per the directive, all schools in Noida will now operate from 10 am to 3 pm. The order has been issued by the District Magistrate, citing the continuing cold wave-like conditions and the impact of heavy fog on road movement and commute.

School Timings Revised

The district administration has changed timings for all schools in Noida and Greater Noida. Under the new order, schools in Noida have been instructed to conduct classes from 10 am to 3 pm.

Officials said the decision was taken due to the rising cold and persistent dense fog, which has been affecting visibility. The District Magistrate has directed schools to follow the revised schedule until further notice.