Cold Wave & Dense Fog Hit Noida: School Timings Changed, New Order Issued

HomeCitiesCold Wave & Dense Fog Hit Noida: School Timings Changed, New Order Issued

Officials said the decision was taken due to the rising cold and persistent dense fog, which has been affecting visibility.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 11:14 PM (IST)

Authorities in Noida have issued a fresh order for schools as the region continues to witness intense cold conditions and dense fog. In view of the weather situation, the district administration has revised school timings across Noida and Greater Noida to ensure student safety during morning hours when visibility remains low. As per the directive, all schools in Noida will now operate from 10 am to 3 pm. The order has been issued by the District Magistrate, citing the continuing cold wave-like conditions and the impact of heavy fog on road movement and commute.

School Timings Revised

The district administration has changed timings for all schools in Noida and Greater Noida. Under the new order, schools in Noida have been instructed to conduct classes from 10 am to 3 pm.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 11:14 PM (IST)
