Noida Metro Extension Approved, Direct Delhi Link To Boost Noida Commute

Noida Metro Extension Approved, Direct Delhi Link To Boost Noida Commute

Centre clears 11.56 km Noida Metro extension linking Sector 142 to Botanical Garden, boosting Delhi-NCR connectivity big.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 11:08 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Union Cabinet chaired by Narendra Modi has approved the 11.56-km extension corridor of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation network from Sector 142 to Botanical Garden, marking a major push for urban connectivity in NCR. The elevated corridor will feature eight new stations and is expected to significantly improve public transport access across Noida and Greater Noida. Once completed, the total operational metro network in the region will expand to around 61.62 km.

Seamless Metro Link To Boost Connectivity

The new stretch will directly connect Sector 142 with Botanical Garden Metro Station, enabling seamless interchange with Delhi Metro’s Blue Line and Magenta Line, strengthening direct connectivity between Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi. Officials said the project will improve mobility across major commercial, industrial and institutional hubs while also reducing road congestion and travel time. The corridor is expected to offer a strong alternative to road transport and help lower carbon emissions over time.

Infrastructure Push To Drive Regional Growth

The extension will also support access to major employment hubs, IT parks, educational institutions and healthcare facilities across expressway sectors, reinforcing the region’s rapid urbanisation and investment growth trajectory. The project, estimated to cost over ₹2,200 crore, is expected to be completed within about four years from sanction, according to official statements. The move is being seen as a key step in strengthening NCR’s integrated urban transport ecosystem while accelerating economic activity around upcoming metro corridors.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new Noida Metro extension project?

It's an 11.56 km extension from Sector 142 to Botanical Garden, adding eight new stations and expanding the Noida Metro network.

How will this extension benefit commuters?

It will improve connectivity between Noida, Greater Noida, and Delhi, offering a strong alternative to road transport and reducing travel time.

What is the estimated cost and completion time for the project?

The project is estimated to cost over ₹2,200 crore and is expected to be completed within about four years.

What is the total operational metro network after this extension?

The total operational metro network in the region will expand to approximately 61.62 km once the extension is completed.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 11:08 PM (IST)
Noida Metro Extension
