Noida Metro Extension Approved, Direct Delhi Link To Boost Noida Commute

The Union Cabinet chaired by Narendra Modi has approved the 11.56-km extension corridor of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation network from Sector 142 to Botanical Garden, marking a major push for urban connectivity in NCR. The elevated corridor will feature eight new stations and is expected to significantly improve public transport access across Noida and Greater Noida. Once completed, the total operational metro network in the region will expand to around 61.62 km.

Seamless Metro Link To Boost Connectivity

The new stretch will directly connect Sector 142 with Botanical Garden Metro Station, enabling seamless interchange with Delhi Metro’s Blue Line and Magenta Line, strengthening direct connectivity between Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi. Officials said the project will improve mobility across major commercial, industrial and institutional hubs while also reducing road congestion and travel time. The corridor is expected to offer a strong alternative to road transport and help lower carbon emissions over time.

Infrastructure Push To Drive Regional Growth

The extension will also support access to major employment hubs, IT parks, educational institutions and healthcare facilities across expressway sectors, reinforcing the region’s rapid urbanisation and investment growth trajectory. The project, estimated to cost over ₹2,200 crore, is expected to be completed within about four years from sanction, according to official statements. The move is being seen as a key step in strengthening NCR’s integrated urban transport ecosystem while accelerating economic activity around upcoming metro corridors.