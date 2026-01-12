BMC Polls: Raj Thackeray Crosses Limits, Calls Annamalai ‘Rasmalai' & ‘Lungi-Pungi’

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, who has forged an alliance with his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, has triggered a political storm with sharp remarks targeting Hindi and migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Addressing a joint rally in Mumbai, Raj issued a warning against what he called the “imposition” of Hindi, while also attacking Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai with a crude slur-calling him a “rasmalai” and questioning his right to speak on Mumbai.

In a strongly worded speech, Raj Thackeray told migrants from UP and Bihar that Hindi was not their language and accused them of trying to force it upon others. He claimed he did not “hate” the language itself but warned of consequences if Hindi was pushed in Maharashtra.

He described the BMC election as the “last election” for the Marathi people, urging them to unite for Maharashtra and Marathi identity. “If you miss this chance, your existence will end,” he said, alleging outsiders were taking away jobs and space in the city.

Raj also instructed booth-level agents to remain alert on polling day, cautioning against negligence and calling for strict vigilance to prevent repeat voting.

‘Rasmalai’ Jibe At Annamalai Sparks Row

During the same rally, Raj mocked BJP leader K Annamalai, referring to him sarcastically as a “rasmalai” from Tamil Nadu. He questioned Annamalai’s “connection” with Mumbai and used the phrase “hatao lungi bajao pungi”, escalating the controversy.

Following Raj’s remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also referenced Annamalai’s reported comments on Mumbai being an international city, asking whether the BJP now wanted to rename Mumbai as Bombay.

Annamalai Hits Back From Chennai

In response, Annamalai held a press conference in Chennai, rejecting what he called threats and intimidation. He said neither Raj nor Aaditya Thackeray had the right to threaten him and asserted pride in being a farmer’s son.

Annamalai also alleged he had received several threats, including messages warning that his legs would be cut if he visited Mumbai. “I will come to Mumbai, try cutting my legs,” he said, insisting he would not be scared into silence.