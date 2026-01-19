BMC Mayor Race: How Uddhav Thackeray Still Has A Shot At The Mayoral Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mumbai’s civic politics has entered a fresh phase after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results, with all eyes now on who will become the next Mayor. The BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, followed by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) with 65. Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena has slipped to third with 29 seats, fuelling uncertainty ahead of the mayoral election. With the mayoral reservation still unannounced, parties have begun securing their corporators amid fears of poaching and tensions on the ground.

Mayor Reservation To Be Declared On January 22

The key trigger for the next political churn will be the mayor’s reservation, which will be announced on January 22 at 11 am, the Urban Development Ministry said. The reservation list for Mayor posts across 29 municipal corporations will be released at the same time, including Mumbai.

This will determine whether the BMC Mayor’s chair is reserved for a general category candidate or a specific community, a factor that could reshape alliances and bargaining in the coming days.

The post-result scramble is already visible. Reports say Eknath Shinde has moved his corporators to a hotel, with leaders on alert amid concerns of political manoeuvring ahead of the mayoral vote. Uddhav Thackeray, meanwhile, has claimed momentum, saying: “If God wills, the Mayor will be ours.” Deputy CM Shinde countered Uddhav, saying the mayor will come from the Mahayuti.

Does Thackeray Faction Have Chances?

Even before the reservation is announced, the Thackeray faction believes it holds a crucial advantage. Two wards-Ward 53 and Ward 121 -were reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the corporator quota announced ahead of the elections, and both were won by Sena (UBT) candidates. Jitendra Valvi won Ward 53, while Priyadarshini Thackeray won Ward 121.

If the mayoral post is reserved for the ST category, Sena (UBT) could gain a decisive edge, turning Thackeray’s “God wills” remark into a political calculation.

BMC Final Seat Tally (227):

BJP: 89

Sena (UBT): 65

Shinde Sena: 29

Congress: 24

MNS: 6

AIMIM: 8

NCP: 3

SP: 2

NCP (SHP): 1