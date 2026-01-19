Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBMC Mayor Race : How Uddhav Thackeray Still Has A Shot At The Mayoral Post-All You Need To Know

BMC Mayor Race : How Uddhav Thackeray Still Has A Shot At The Mayoral Post-All You Need To Know

The key trigger for the next political churn will be the mayor’s reservation, which will be announced on January 22 at 11 am.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai’s civic politics has entered a fresh phase after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results, with all eyes now on who will become the next Mayor. The BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, followed by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) with 65. Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena has slipped to third with 29 seats, fuelling uncertainty ahead of the mayoral election. With the mayoral reservation still unannounced, parties have begun securing their corporators amid fears of poaching and tensions on the ground.

Mayor Reservation To Be Declared On January 22

The key trigger for the next political churn will be the mayor’s reservation, which will be announced on January 22 at 11 am, the Urban Development Ministry said. The reservation list for Mayor posts across 29 municipal corporations will be released at the same time, including Mumbai.

This will determine whether the BMC Mayor’s chair is reserved for a general category candidate or a specific community, a factor that could reshape alliances and bargaining in the coming days.

The post-result scramble is already visible. Reports say Eknath Shinde has moved his corporators to a hotel, with leaders on alert amid concerns of political manoeuvring ahead of the mayoral vote. Uddhav Thackeray, meanwhile, has claimed momentum, saying: “If God wills, the Mayor will be ours.” Deputy CM Shinde countered Uddhav, saying the mayor will come from the Mahayuti.

Does Thackeray Faction Have Chances?

Even before the reservation is announced, the Thackeray faction believes it holds a crucial advantage. Two wards-Ward 53 and Ward 121 -were reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the corporator quota announced ahead of the elections, and both were won by Sena (UBT) candidates. Jitendra Valvi won Ward 53, while Priyadarshini Thackeray won Ward 121.

If the mayoral post is reserved for the ST category, Sena (UBT) could gain a decisive edge, turning Thackeray’s “God wills” remark into a political calculation.

BMC Final Seat Tally (227):

  • BJP: 89
  • Sena (UBT): 65
  • Shinde Sena: 29
  • Congress: 24
  • MNS: 6
  • AIMIM: 8
  • NCP: 3
  • SP: 2
  • NCP (SHP): 1

Related Video

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned

Also read

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Mayor BMC Mayor BMC Elections Who Will Be Mumbai Mayor
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BMC Mayor Race : How Uddhav Thackeray Still Has A Shot At The Mayoral Post-All You Need To know
BMC Mayor Race: How Uddhav Thackeray Still Has A Shot At The Mayoral Post
Cities
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
Business
ABP Live Deep Dive | Why The IMF Just Raised India’s Growth Forecast To 7.3% Amid Tariffs And AI Boom
ABP Live Deep Dive | India’s 7.3% Growth Surprise: IMF’s Big Upgrade In A World of Tariffs And Tech Bets
India
Operation Trashi-I: Soldier Dies After Being Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
Operation Trashi-I: Soldier Dies After Being Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget