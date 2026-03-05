Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Arjun Tendulkar Marries Saaniya Chandhok, Wedding Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar Marries Saaniya Chandhok, Wedding Video Goes Viral

Arjun looked dapper in a traditional ivory-shaded sherwani, while Saaniya opted for a stunning designer lehenga featuring intricate embroidery.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 03:07 PM (IST)

Cricket and Bollywood converged as Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, officially tied the knot with his long-time partner, Saaniya Chandhok, in an elegant ceremony. The wedding, which took place in Mumbai, has become the talk of the town after visuals from the festivities went viral across social media platforms.

Grand Celebration

The wedding was a private yet lavish affair, attended by the "who's who" of the sporting and entertainment worlds. Arjun and Saaniya exchanged vows at a luxury hotel in Mumbai, decorated with a floral theme that radiated sophistication.

Arjun looked dapper in a traditional ivory-shaded sherwani, while Saaniya opted for a stunning designer lehenga featuring intricate embroidery.

Guest List: Notable attendees included members of the Indian cricket team, Mumbai Indians teammates, and high-profile Bollywood celebrities who came to bless the newly-weds.

A short clip from the wedding has been circulating widely, capturing several emotional and joyous moments.

WATCH VIDEO

A heartwarming segment shows Sachin Tendulkar welcoming guests and sharing a celebratory dance, looking every bit the proud father. The video captures the lively Varmala (garland exchange) ceremony, where friends of the groom lifted him high, adding a touch of traditional fun.

Sneak peeks of the reception show the couple cutting a massive multi-tiered cake as the crowd cheered.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok, now the newest member of the Tendulkar family, has mostly stayed away from the public eye. She is a digital creator and fashion enthusiast who has been reportedly dating the young left-arm pacer for a significant period. The couple had successfully kept their relationship low-profile until the wedding announcement.

Also on ABP Live | Pakistan Player Penalised For Misbehaving With Female Hotel Staff During T20 World Cup

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who got married in Mumbai?

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, married his long-time partner, Saaniya Chandhok, in an elegant ceremony in Mumbai.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok is a digital creator and fashion enthusiast who has reportedly been dating Arjun Tendulkar for a significant period.

Where did the wedding take place?

The wedding ceremony was held at a luxury hotel in Mumbai, adorned with a sophisticated floral theme.

Who attended the wedding?

The wedding was attended by notable figures from the Indian cricket team, Mumbai Indians teammates, and high-profile Bollywood celebrities.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandhok
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar Marries Saaniya Chandhok, Wedding Video Goes Viral
WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar Marries Saaniya Chandhok, Wedding Video Goes Viral
Cricket
Pakistan Player Penalised For Misbehaving With Female Hotel Staff During T20 World Cup
Pakistan Player Penalised For Misbehaving With Female Hotel Staff During T20 World Cup
Cricket
West Indies And Zimbabwe Stranded In India Amid Iran-Israel Conflict; Windies Coach Issues Heartfelt Plea
West Indies And Zimbabwe Stranded In India Amid Iran-Israel Conflict; Windies Coach Issues Heartfelt Plea
Cricket
ICC Takes Major Decision Regarding World Cup League 2 Amid Iran-Israel Tensions
ICC Takes Major Decision Regarding World Cup League 2 Amid Iran-Israel Tensions
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today
Bihar Power Alert: RJD's Chandrashekhar Alleges BJP Removed Nitish Kumar
Bihar Political Heat: Nitish Kumar Confirms Rajya Sabha Move, RJD Targets BJP
Bihar Political Exit: Nitish Kumar Confirms Rajya Sabha Move, JD(U) Workers Show Mixed Emotions
Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar Announces Plan to Join Rajya Sabha, Sparks Bihar Power Shift
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget