WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar Marries Saaniya Chandhok, Wedding Video Goes Viral

Cricket and Bollywood converged as Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, officially tied the knot with his long-time partner, Saaniya Chandhok, in an elegant ceremony. The wedding, which took place in Mumbai, has become the talk of the town after visuals from the festivities went viral across social media platforms.

Grand Celebration

The wedding was a private yet lavish affair, attended by the "who's who" of the sporting and entertainment worlds. Arjun and Saaniya exchanged vows at a luxury hotel in Mumbai, decorated with a floral theme that radiated sophistication.

Arjun looked dapper in a traditional ivory-shaded sherwani, while Saaniya opted for a stunning designer lehenga featuring intricate embroidery.

Guest List: Notable attendees included members of the Indian cricket team, Mumbai Indians teammates, and high-profile Bollywood celebrities who came to bless the newly-weds.

A short clip from the wedding has been circulating widely, capturing several emotional and joyous moments.

WATCH VIDEO

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Sachin Tendulkar, got married to Saaniya Chandhok today in Mumbai.❤️



Congratulations to Arjun and Saaniya. Best wishes for a happy life together. 💐 pic.twitter.com/HhkU9is64F — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 5, 2026

A heartwarming segment shows Sachin Tendulkar welcoming guests and sharing a celebratory dance, looking every bit the proud father. The video captures the lively Varmala (garland exchange) ceremony, where friends of the groom lifted him high, adding a touch of traditional fun.

Sneak peeks of the reception show the couple cutting a massive multi-tiered cake as the crowd cheered.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok, now the newest member of the Tendulkar family, has mostly stayed away from the public eye. She is a digital creator and fashion enthusiast who has been reportedly dating the young left-arm pacer for a significant period. The couple had successfully kept their relationship low-profile until the wedding announcement.

