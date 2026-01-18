Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMumbai Mayor Suspense: Shinde’s Big Statement As He Calls BJP ‘Number One Party’

Mumbai Mayor Suspense: Shinde’s Big Statement As He Calls BJP ‘Number One Party’

Shinde told the elected corporators to be careful in their conduct and public behaviour, warning that citizens closely watch what representatives say and do.

By : Suraj Ojha | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 11:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has issued a strong political message after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results, calling the BJP the “number one party” and projecting a bigger role for his Shiv Sena faction in the coming polls. Shinde said his party had grown into a strong force in a short time due to the blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray and the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the newly elected corporators, Shinde said the election results should be seen as groundwork for future contests, and urged councillors to take charge of their wards and deliver work on the ground.

Shinde Advises Councillors To Avoid Mistakes

Shinde told the elected corporators to be careful in their conduct and public behaviour, warning that citizens closely watch what representatives say and do. He said councillors should ensure no mistake or “stain” comes to the party’s image. He also claimed the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme played a game-changing role in the election, adding that out of 29 seats won by his party, 19 winners were “Ladki Bahins”.

Shinde said his party has accepted the public mandate and would also introspect on shortcomings.

Shinde said the party needs to form its group on Monday , and he also plans to meet all corporators, which is why the meeting was held. Speaking at a press conference, Shinde said the Mumbai mayor would be from the ruling Mahayuti alliance. He said a meeting with elected councillors was held to discuss how Mumbai’s development can be taken forward.

In the BMC elections, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 29 seats, making it the third-largest party in the civic body. Shinde is now being seen as playing a key “kingmaker” role in the mayoral race. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 89 seats, and together the allies have crossed the majority mark in the municipal corporation.

Related Video

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results

Also read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 10:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMC Polls Eknath SHinde BMC Results Who Will Be Mumabi Mayor
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
US Invites India To Join Proposed ‘Gaza Peace Board’ For Post-War Governance
US Invites India To Join Proposed ‘Gaza Peace Board’ For Post-War Governance
India
8 Security Personnel Injured In J&K’s Kishtwar Encounter, Atleast 3 JeM Terrorists Trapped
8 Security Personnel Injured In J&K’s Kishtwar Encounter, Atleast 3 JeM Terrorists Trapped
India
FIR Filed Against Builders After Techie Drowns In Greater Noida Under-Construction Site
FIR Filed Against Builders After Techie Drowns In Greater Noida Under-Construction Site
India
India–UAE Strategic Partnership In Focus During UAE President’s Visit
India–UAE Strategic Partnership In Focus During UAE President’s Visit
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results
Breaking News: Security Forces Engage Militants in Singhpur Forest Amid Search Operation
Breaking News: BJP Slams Congress Over Controversial Statement on Women
Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget