Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has issued a strong political message after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results, calling the BJP the “number one party” and projecting a bigger role for his Shiv Sena faction in the coming polls. Shinde said his party had grown into a strong force in a short time due to the blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray and the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the newly elected corporators, Shinde said the election results should be seen as groundwork for future contests, and urged councillors to take charge of their wards and deliver work on the ground.

Shinde Advises Councillors To Avoid Mistakes

Shinde told the elected corporators to be careful in their conduct and public behaviour, warning that citizens closely watch what representatives say and do. He said councillors should ensure no mistake or “stain” comes to the party’s image. He also claimed the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme played a game-changing role in the election, adding that out of 29 seats won by his party, 19 winners were “Ladki Bahins”.

Shinde said his party has accepted the public mandate and would also introspect on shortcomings.

Shinde said the party needs to form its group on Monday , and he also plans to meet all corporators, which is why the meeting was held. Speaking at a press conference, Shinde said the Mumbai mayor would be from the ruling Mahayuti alliance. He said a meeting with elected councillors was held to discuss how Mumbai’s development can be taken forward.

In the BMC elections, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 29 seats, making it the third-largest party in the civic body. Shinde is now being seen as playing a key “kingmaker” role in the mayoral race. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 89 seats, and together the allies have crossed the majority mark in the municipal corporation.