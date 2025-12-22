Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BJP–MGP Alliance Sweeps Goa Zilla Parishad Polls; PM Modi Expresses Gratitude

The two parties won more than 30 of the 50 ZP seats in the state, while the Congress emerged victorious on 10 seats and the AAP and Revolutionary Goans Party on one each.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 11:41 PM (IST)
Panaji, Dec 22 (PTI) The BJP-MGP alliance managed to win a majority of seats in the Goa Zilla Panchayat polls, results of which were declared on Monday.

The two parties won more than 30 of the 50 ZP seats in the state, while the Congress emerged victorious on 10 seats and the AAP and Revolutionary Goans Party on one each. Four independent candidates also won in the polls, voting for which were held on December 20.

Hailing the victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, said "Goa stands with good governance. Goa stands with progressive politics. I thank my sisters and brothers of Goa for blessing the BJP-MGP (NDA) family with strong support in the Zilla Panchayat elections" "This will add more vigour to our efforts for Goa's growth. We are committed to boosting the dreams and aspirations of the people of this wonderful state. Our hardworking NDA Karyakartas have done commendable work on the ground, which has led to this result," the PM further said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took to X to thank people in the state for placing their trust in the BJP and blessing the party with a thumping victory.

"Heartiest congratulations to all the newly elected Zilla Panchayat members of the BJP-MGP (NDA) Alliance. This strong mandate reflects the people's faith in the Double Engine Sarkar, under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, and the guidance of @BJP4India National President Shri @JPNadda Ji and BJP National Working President Shri @NitinNabin Ji," he said.

"I also commend our dedicated karyakartas, led by @BJP4Goa President Shri @DamuNaik , for their tireless efforts to take our vision to the very last mile. I am confident the BJP-led Alliance will accelerate all-round development, strengthen transparent and accountable governance, and work towards a Viksit Goa and Viksit Bharat," the CM said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 11:41 PM (IST)
Read more
