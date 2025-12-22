Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Working Like Brothers': Pilot On Karnataka Power Tussle, Says High Command Will Decide

‘Working Like Brothers’: Pilot On Karnataka Power Tussle, Says High Command Will Decide

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, with Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar seated beside him, Pilot dismissed talk of internal discord.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 06:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Playing down speculation over a power struggle within the Karnataka unit of the Congress, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot on Monday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are working in complete harmony and that any decision taken by the party high command will be acceptable to all.

‘Working Like Brothers’, Says Pilot



“When PCC (state Congress) President (Shivakumar) has called the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) his elder brother, and the chief minister says he (Shivakumar) is my younger brother, that settles the matter,” Pilot said.

Government Delivering on Promises

Responding to questions on the Congress leadership’s handling of the issue, Pilot said the Karnataka government has been functioning with integrity and focus.

“Let me tell you that the Karnataka government has functioned with full integrity and dedication. Whatever promises we made as a party before the polls, we are fulfilling all of them. We are working strongly, and I can assure you in 2028 the Congress party will come back with a thumping majority,” he said.

High Command’s Decision Binding on All

Pilot reiterated that any decision taken by the Congress high command would be respected by the party’s leaders and workers in the state.

“Whatever decision the party takes, it is acceptable to every Congress worker in the state. We are singularly working to make sure that we deliver on our promises and win back the state in 2028,” he added.

Rajasthan Comparison and Party Discipline

Asked about the leadership issue remaining unresolved despite past experience of a similar power tussle in Rajasthan between him and then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pilot said discipline within the party remained paramount.

“Everyone will abide by whatever decision is taken by the leadership of the party. We will work together,” he said.

“Tell me which leader of the party, whether it is the chief minister or the Pradesh Congress Committee President, has said that they will not abide by the party high command's decision. When everything is left to the Congress high command, the party will decide whatever it has to,” Pilot added.

Focus on Strengthening the Party

Emphasising unity, Pilot said the collective objective of the Congress was to strengthen the party across the country, including Karnataka, and ensure effective governance in the state.

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
Aicc DK Shivakumar Sachin PIlot SIddaramaiah Karnataka Power Tussle
Photo Gallery

