Who Is Mayur Patel? Bigg Boss Kannada Star Arrested After Drunk-Driving Crash In Bengaluru

Who Is Mayur Patel? Bigg Boss Kannada Star Arrested After Drunk-Driving Crash In Bengaluru

Kannada actor Mayur Patel has been booked for drunk driving after a late-night crash involving multiple vehicles on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kannada actor and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Mayur Patel has been booked on multiple charges, including drunk driving and reckless endangerment, following a late-night road accident involving several vehicles in Bengaluru. The incident, which occurred close to midnight, has once again drawn attention to the city’s growing concerns over impaired driving and road safety.

Who Is Mayur Patel?

Mayur Patel is a known figure in the Kannada entertainment industry, with appearances in films and television serials. He also gained wider recognition after participating in Bigg Boss Kannada. As of now, the actor has not released any public statement addressing the incident or the charges filed against him.

High-Speed Collision Near Busy Signal

According to Halasuru Traffic Police, the accident took place near the Command Hospital signal on Old Airport Road, a stretch that continues to witness steady traffic even during late hours, as per India Today. Patel was reportedly driving a Toyota Fortuner at high speed when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into cars that were halted at the traffic signal.

The impact led to a chain collision, damaging at least three vehicles. These included two Swift Dzire cars and one government-registered vehicle. Though the crash caused panic and confusion at the busy junction, police confirmed that there were no fatalities. However, the incident resulted in traffic disruption and significant damage to the vehicles involved.

Police Action & Breathalyser Test

Hoysala patrol units rushed to the spot soon after receiving an alert about the collision. Patel was detained at the scene and taken to the police station for further questioning. Officials said a breathalyser test was conducted, which reportedly showed that the actor’s alcohol level was well above the permissible limit.

Based on preliminary findings, Mayur Patel has been charged with driving under the influence, dangerous and reckless driving, along with other violations under the Motor Vehicles Act, reported Money Control. One of the vehicle owners affected by the crash has already lodged a formal complaint, strengthening the case against the actor.

Patel’s SUV, which was reportedly adorned with flowers earlier in the day following another event, was seized as part of the investigation.

Case To Proceed As Probe Continues

Halasuru Traffic Police have confirmed that the matter is under further investigation and that legal proceedings are expected to follow. Officials noted that statements from witnesses and those whose vehicles were damaged are being recorded to establish the sequence of events more clearly.

Authorities have also reiterated the need for strict enforcement of traffic rules, particularly in cases involving drunk driving, which continues to pose a serious risk on Bengaluru’s roads.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mayur Patel known for?

Mayur Patel is known as a Kannada actor who has appeared in films and TV serials. He also gained wider recognition after participating in Bigg Boss Kannada.

What happened to Mayur Patel recently?

Mayur Patel was booked on multiple charges, including drunk driving and reckless endangerment, after a late-night road accident involving several vehicles in Bengaluru.

Where did the accident occur?

The accident took place near the Command Hospital signal on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru. Patel lost control of his vehicle and rammed into cars halted at the traffic signal.

What were the consequences of the accident?

The collision caused panic and damaged at least three vehicles, though there were no fatalities. Patel was detained and a breathalyser test indicated his alcohol level was above the permissible limit.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka
