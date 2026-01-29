Mayur Patel is known as a Kannada actor who has appeared in films and TV serials. He also gained wider recognition after participating in Bigg Boss Kannada.
Who Is Mayur Patel? Bigg Boss Kannada Star Arrested After Drunk-Driving Crash In Bengaluru
Kannada actor Mayur Patel has been booked for drunk driving after a late-night crash involving multiple vehicles on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru.
Kannada actor and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Mayur Patel has been booked on multiple charges, including drunk driving and reckless endangerment, following a late-night road accident involving several vehicles in Bengaluru. The incident, which occurred close to midnight, has once again drawn attention to the city’s growing concerns over impaired driving and road safety.
Who Is Mayur Patel?
Mayur Patel is a known figure in the Kannada entertainment industry, with appearances in films and television serials. He also gained wider recognition after participating in Bigg Boss Kannada. As of now, the actor has not released any public statement addressing the incident or the charges filed against him.
High-Speed Collision Near Busy Signal
According to Halasuru Traffic Police, the accident took place near the Command Hospital signal on Old Airport Road, a stretch that continues to witness steady traffic even during late hours, as per India Today. Patel was reportedly driving a Toyota Fortuner at high speed when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into cars that were halted at the traffic signal.
The impact led to a chain collision, damaging at least three vehicles. These included two Swift Dzire cars and one government-registered vehicle. Though the crash caused panic and confusion at the busy junction, police confirmed that there were no fatalities. However, the incident resulted in traffic disruption and significant damage to the vehicles involved.
Police Action & Breathalyser Test
Hoysala patrol units rushed to the spot soon after receiving an alert about the collision. Patel was detained at the scene and taken to the police station for further questioning. Officials said a breathalyser test was conducted, which reportedly showed that the actor’s alcohol level was well above the permissible limit.
Based on preliminary findings, Mayur Patel has been charged with driving under the influence, dangerous and reckless driving, along with other violations under the Motor Vehicles Act, reported Money Control. One of the vehicle owners affected by the crash has already lodged a formal complaint, strengthening the case against the actor.
Patel’s SUV, which was reportedly adorned with flowers earlier in the day following another event, was seized as part of the investigation.
Case To Proceed As Probe Continues
Halasuru Traffic Police have confirmed that the matter is under further investigation and that legal proceedings are expected to follow. Officials noted that statements from witnesses and those whose vehicles were damaged are being recorded to establish the sequence of events more clearly.
Authorities have also reiterated the need for strict enforcement of traffic rules, particularly in cases involving drunk driving, which continues to pose a serious risk on Bengaluru’s roads.
