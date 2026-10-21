Suspected IED Blast At Bengaluru Construction Site Injures 2, Police Investigate IED Angle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two workers injured opening bag, causing Bengaluru explosion.

Police investigate explosion cause, awaiting forensic report; IED suspected.

Authorities registered case, urged calm amidst ongoing blast inquiry.

Two construction workers were injured in an explosion at an under-construction building in Bengaluru’s Pulikeshi Nagar after they reportedly picked up a bag from the road and opened it on the fourth floor. Police are investigating whether the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), a chemical reaction or another factor.

The explosion occurred around 2.30 pm on Tuesday at a building on Jeremiah Road. Investigators have collected samples from the scene and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to determine the cause.

Bag Found On Road, Explosion Follows

Preliminary information suggests that the two workers, identified as Allauddin and Suraj, found a bag lying on the road and carried it into the building. The explosion occurred when they opened it on the fourth floor.

Suraj reportedly lost one of his fingers in the blast. The injured workers sustained injuries to their heads and faces and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The building is partially occupied, with construction work underway on its upper floors. Police are examining the circumstances in which the bag exploded and the materials it contained.

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Police Await Forensic Report To Establish Cause

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said the police received information about the explosion on Tuesday afternoon. Initial reports indicated a possible battery explosion, prompting the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and forensic personnel to examine the site.

Investigators seized several items from the building and sent them for laboratory analysis. Multiple police teams have been formed to establish what triggered the blast.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Singh said the police learnt about the incident through the hospital. He reiterated that the collected materials were being examined to determine the exact cause.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the explosion involved an explosive device or resulted from a chemical reaction.

Priyank Kharge Warns Against Rumours

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the investigation was ongoing and urged the public not to speculate before the forensic findings were available.

“It is still being investigated and today afternoon, we will get to know. Let us see what it is. It happened last night, and let it go to the lab and come back. Until then, we will not pay heed to any rumours,” Kharge said, as per reports.

“There has been a blast, that’s all I can tell now,” he added.

The minister said preliminary information suggested that the injured workers had suffered burns and other injuries. He stressed that investigators needed to establish whether the explosion was caused by a chemical reaction, an IED or another factor.

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Police Register Suo Motu Case

Kharge confirmed that police had registered a suo motu case in connection with the explosion.

“We have taken a suo moto case since it’s a blast. We will investigate and get back to you. Whether it was a chemical reaction, whether there was an IED, or whatever it may be, we are investigating,” he said.