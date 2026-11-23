Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Judge had convicted police superintendent for alleged non-compliance.

The Supreme Court has criticised a Bihar sessions judge on Monday for convicting a police superintendent over alleged non-compliance with court directions, telling him not to act like a “Bahubali”. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant questioned the judge’s understanding of criminal contempt and said that disobedience of a judicial direction does not automatically amount to an offence committed in the face of the court.

The case concerns an order by Additional Sessions Judge Anil Kumar, who had initiated contempt proceedings against Rohtas Superintendent of Police.

SC Questions Judge's Authority

The Supreme Court bench, comprising CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mahana, was hearing a challenge to a Patna High Court order that had made critical observations against Additional Sessions Judge Anil Kumar.

The judge had initiated criminal contempt proceedings against Rohtas Superintendent of Police (SP) for allegedly failing to comply with his directions. He subsequently convicted the police officer and imposed a nominal fine of Re 1.

During the hearing, Justice Bagchi questioned the sessions judge's understanding of what constitutes an offence committed in the face of the court. He clarified that failure to comply with a judicial direction does not automatically qualify as such an offence.

The judge explained that an offence committed in the face of the court would include instances such as assaulting someone inside the courtroom, abusing the court or refusing to leave the courtroom when directed to do so.

He further described the sessions judge's decision to summon the SP and convict him on the same day as an aggressive approach.

"It would have been better if you had left it to the High Court," Justice Bagchi observed, adding that the High Court could have intervened if the matter warranted action for criminal contempt.

'Enough Of Adventure'

The Supreme Court also reminded the judicial officer that judges must function within established procedural boundaries and maintain judicial discipline.

"We understand your sentiments. We appreciate your effort to reach out to do justice. But as a judge, we are governed by certain procedural constraints and discipline. We cannot forget that," Justice Bagchi said.

At another point during the hearing, the CJI remarked that the petitioner appeared to be changing his status by the hour, moving from an Additional Sessions Judge to acting like a High Court and then the Supreme Court.

Justice Bagchi also suggested that the judicial officer undergo training at the National Judicial Academy to understand judicial propriety.

"Acting like a Don Quixote judge will not do... you are not Robinhood," he remarked.

The bench further questioned whether the sessions judge had acted within his jurisdiction by summoning the District Magistrate and the SP and treating their non-appearance as an offence in the face of the court.

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HC Asked To Consider Apology

The proceedings arose from an order passed by Anil Kumar, who was serving as the 4th Additional Sessions Judge in Rohtas at Sasaram, Bihar.

In his order, the judicial officer had raised concerns over what he described as the apathy of IAS and IPS officers towards subordinate courts. He had also asked the Ministry of Personnel and Training to overhaul the training system for IAS and IPS officers to make them more aware of the country's democratic framework.

After hearing the sessions judge's counsel, the Supreme Court requested the Patna High Court to sympathetically consider the judicial officer's explanation-cum-apology and dispose of the proceedings.

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