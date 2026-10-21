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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Says India-US Trade Deal ‘Pretty Close’, Hints At A Different Kind Of Pact

Trump Says India-US Trade Deal ‘Pretty Close’, Hints At A Different Kind Of Pact

India-US Trade Deal: Trump says India and the US are close to a trade deal, as Marco Rubio signals progress and officials work to resolve the remaining issues.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
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  • Tariff changes previously delayed the finalization of the pact.

India-US Trade Deal: US President Donald Trump has indicated that India and the United States are nearing a trade agreement after months of negotiations over tariffs and other terms. He also suggested that the proposed pact would differ significantly from previous trade arrangements concluded by Washington.

Trump Signals Progress On Trade Agreement

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump expressed optimism about the negotiations, saying both countries were moving towards an agreement. “They want to make a deal. We’re going to make a deal. Pretty close, yeah,” Trump said in response to a question, as per reports.

The US president also indicated that the proposed agreement would follow a different approach from earlier deals negotiated by his administration. “It’s going to be a much different kind of deal than we’ve done,” he said, without providing further details about the terms under discussion.

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Rubio Says Only A Few Issues Remain

Trump's remarks came as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was visiting India for discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. His visit covered cooperation in areas including trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people exchanges. Rubio had earlier said Washington was “trying to finalise a trade deal with India” and was “very close to doing that.”

On Tuesday, he reiterated that the negotiations were nearing completion, with only a limited number of issues yet to be resolved.

Rubio expressed hope that the remaining differences would be settled shortly, allowing the two sides to move towards a formal announcement. “And perhaps the leaders can sign it thereafter,” he added.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor had also indicated progress at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi recently. He said that “the big items are done” and that the two countries were close to “landing it”.

Piyush Goyal Holds Talks With US Trade Representative

The latest signals follow a series of discussions between officials from both countries to settle the outstanding terms of the proposed agreement. Earlier this month, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Milwaukee and Washington to discuss the finer details of the pact.

Goyal subsequently said the first tranche of the India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) had been finalised and was undergoing legal drafting. The government is hoping to complete the process soon.

Tariff Changes Delayed Finalisation

India and the US announced in February that they had finalised the framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement. However, changes to the US tariff landscape prompted further negotiations, delaying the completion of the pact.

New Delhi and Washington are continuing discussions to resolve the remaining differences. While statements from Trump, Rubio and Gor indicate progress, the agreement has yet to be formally executed, and the final terms remain to be confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

How will the proposed trade agreement differ from previous US trade deals?

President Donald Trump indicated that it

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Donald Trump. India US Trade Deal Marco Rubio India Visit India Trade Agreement
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