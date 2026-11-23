Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India, Nepal PMs launched new Saryu-Kamala Express service.

Weekly train connects Ayodhya Cantt, Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham.

Enhances religious tourism, strengthens cross-border rail connectivity.

Part of wider India-Nepal railway expansion, fostering regional ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Monday jointly flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

The cross-border passenger service marks a significant step towards strengthening rail connectivity between the two neighbouring countries while facilitating travel between two important religious destinations with longstanding cultural and historical ties.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking at the inauguration, described the relationship between India and Nepal as a centuries-old bond rooted in faith, shared rivers and family ties. He also highlighted the traditional 'roti-beti' relationship between the two countries.

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Saryu-Kamala Express To Connect UP, Bihar And Nepal

The train will connect important destinations across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with key stoppages at Gorakhpur, Basti, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Jaynagar. The route is expected to improve rail access for passengers across several districts, making travel for religious visits, family connections and other purposes more convenient.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah virtually flag off the Saryu-Kamla Express connecting Ayodhya Dham and Janakpur Dham. (Visuals from Ayodhya Railway Station) https://t.co/ZRUe9dJbBY — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026

The service is also expected to give a boost to religious tourism by improving connectivity to Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham. Increased tourist footfall could create opportunities for hotels, restaurants, local transport operators and small businesses in the region.

Besides pilgrims and tourists, the train is expected to benefit families, students and business travellers by making cross-border journeys easier and strengthening personal and professional connections.

India-Nepal Working To Expand Cross-Border Rail Connectivity

The launch of the Saryu-Kamala Express is part of broader efforts to improve railway connectivity between India and Nepal. Cross-border rail projects, including the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar links, are progressing in stages.

The proposed Raxaul-Kathmandu railway line is also part of the broader plan to strengthen transport connectivity between the two countries.

Alongside infrastructure development, capacity-building initiatives have also been undertaken. Nepal Railway officers and staff have received training in various aspects of train operations at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Vadodara.

Together, these initiatives seek to facilitate passenger movement, support trade and strengthen transport links between important regions of India and Nepal.

Balendra Shah On Two-Day India Visit

Shah is on a two-day state visit to India from November 22 to 23. This is his first visit to the country since assuming office in March 2026.

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During the visit, he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House and call on President Droupadi Murmu.