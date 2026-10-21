‘Selective Targeting’: India Slams UN Criticism Over Police Response To Delhi Protests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India rejected UN human rights experts' criticism on police actions.

UN experts cited mass detentions and abuse during Delhi protests.

Experts questioned restrictive laws; demanded probe into police conduct.

India on Tuesday pushed back against criticism from United Nations human rights experts over the police response to youth-led protests in New Delhi, asserting that human rights should not be used to exert political pressure or selectively target countries. The response came after more than 20 UN experts raised concerns over what they described as a “repeatedly heavy-handed police response” to demonstrations in the national capital, citing allegations of mass detentions, ill-treatment and restrictions on peaceful assembly.

India Defends Human Rights Record At UN

Barkha Tamrakar, deputy secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, delivered India's statement at the UN General Assembly's Third Committee on Tuesday during discussions on the Working Group on Enforced Disappearances.

Tamrakar highlighted India's constitutional safeguards and institutional mechanisms for addressing allegations of human rights violations. She said engagement with international human rights bodies should be based on dialogue, consultation and cooperation, with transparency and non-selectivity as key principles.

India expressed its willingness to examine specific cases supported by proper documentation through established channels. However, it opposed any “attempt to convert unverified allegations, incomplete statistics or a report that contains no India country observation into a negative characterisation of the world’s largest democracy”.

Tamrakar also stressed accountability and cooperation in addressing enforced disappearances. She cited India's constitutional framework and independent institutions as safeguards and noted that New Delhi had signed the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

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UN Experts Flag Mass Detentions And Alleged Abuse

The UN experts said large numbers of students and supporters had gathered peacefully across India to oppose government decisions on education and voter-roll deletions. They cited reports that the deletions affected 130 million people, reportedly from Muslim, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

According to the experts, more than 7,000 young people, journalists, human rights defenders, lawyers and political party members were recently detained in New Delhi and taken to detention centres farther away. Their phones were allegedly confiscated and protest-related material deleted. Most were released within 24 hours, the statement said.

#IndiaAtUN @BarkhaTamrakar, Deputy Secretary @MEAIndia delivered 🇮🇳’s statement at UNGA Third Committee on the Agenda Item “Working Group on Enforced Disappearances” the following : ➡️ Reaffirmed that Article 21, habeas corpus, the NHRC and State Human Rights Commissions, independent media and civil society provide safeguards, transparency and avenues for redressal against enforced disappearances. ➡️ Called enforced disappearances grave human-rights violations and urged prevention, accountability and protection of civil society. ➡️ Noted that 🇮🇳 has signed the Convention on Enforced Disappearances and stressed that law enforcement is bound by law. ➡️ 🇮🇳 called for engagement based on dialogue, cooperation, non-selectivity and transparency. @PMOIndia @IndianDiplomacy @PIB_India @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) October 21, 2026

The experts also flagged reports of injuries and ill-treatment, including allegations of sexual violence and other gender-based abuse during protests and subsequent detentions.

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UN Raises Concerns Over BNSS Restrictions

The experts questioned the reported use of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to impose wide-ranging restrictions on public gatherings, suspend public transport and enforce internet shutdowns.

They stressed that restrictions on peaceful assembly must be lawful, necessary and proportionate to a legitimate objective.

“These actions violate India’s core international legal obligations, including the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, liberty, security of the person, and the right to defend human rights,” the experts said.

Experts Demand Independent Probe Into Police Conduct

The UN experts urged Indian authorities to stop excessive force, lift blanket restrictions on assemblies and prevent the misuse of digital surveillance, including biometric monitoring and internet disruptions.

They also called for an independent, impartial and thorough investigation into the conduct of law enforcement personnel and affiliated forces. The experts stressed the need for accountability, justice and reparations for those affected by alleged violations.