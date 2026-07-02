Eight Workers Killed After Massive Rock Collapses At Quarry Near Bengaluru

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Seven workers died from massive rockfall at Bengaluru quarry.

Bihar daily-wage laborers among victims; injured received treatment.

Authorities investigate safety lapses; rescue operations remain ongoing.

At least seven workers were killed after a massive rock collapsed at a stone quarry near Madapatna in Bengaluru South district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred when employees of Kaveri Company were working on a rock formation at the quarry. According to officials, a crane was operating at the site when a large rock suddenly broke loose and fell onto the workers below.

Police from Tavarekere reached the spot soon after the incident and began an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

Rockfall Traps Workers At Quarry

Preliminary findings indicate that around 15 to 20 labourers were working inside the quarry when the accident occurred.

Police said the workers, who were employed as daily-wage labourers at a stone crusher unit, were buried under the fallen rock and died at the scene.

Those injured in the accident have been shifted to a private hospital for treatment, while authorities continue to verify the number of people hurt in the incident.

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Rescue Teams Continue Operations

Rescue personnel and police rushed to the quarry immediately after the rockfall and launched relief operations.

Officials have cordoned off the area as search and rescue efforts continue at the site.

A worker present at the quarry told authorities that nearly 18 employees were working when the massive rock fell from a height of around 40 feet.

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Victims Were From Bihar, Safety Lapses Under Probe

Police said all seven workers who lost their lives were natives of Bihar, and efforts are underway to inform their families about the tragedy.

Investigators have launched a probe to determine what caused the rock to collapse.

Authorities are also examining whether any negligence or violations of safety norms at the quarry contributed to the fatal accident.