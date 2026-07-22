Delhi CJP Protest: Injured Woman Taken Off Ventilator, Hospital Gives Health Update

A 21-year-old woman who sustained critical injuries during the CJP protest in Delhi has shown significant clinical improvement, according to a health bulletin issued by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. The hospital said the patient has been successfully extubated and is now breathing on her own. She is conscious, responsive and following commands.

An MRI scan of her brain and spine has returned normal results, the bulletin said.

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Doctors said the woman's condition has been steadily improving since treatment began. She remains under close observation and continues to receive comprehensive medical care from the treating team.

RML Hospital added that she is currently the only patient admitted there in connection with the reported protest-related incident. The hospital said all necessary treatment and continuous monitoring are being provided.

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Delhi Police Files Case

Delhi Police have registered six FIRs in connection with the alleged violence, vandalism and other incidents linked to the 'Chalo Sansad' march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and farmers' groups on July 20, police sources said on Tuesday.

Investigators are also examining whether there was a wider criminal conspiracy behind the events, the sources added.

The cases have been registered at Parliament Street, Connaught Place and other police stations under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

According to police sources, one FIR pertains to the violence and stone-pelting reported near Regal Cinema in Connaught Place. Other cases relate to unlawful assembly, the alleged unauthorised operation of a drone during the Parliament session and an alleged conspiracy behind the violence.