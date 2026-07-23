Assam Floods Leave 41 Dead, Around 100 Missing; CM Himanta Reviews Relief Efforts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rescue efforts continue as breached embankments require immediate rebuilding.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited the flood-hit districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat to assess the devastation caused by the ongoing floods in Upper Assam. During his visit, he inspected inundated villages, met displaced residents, reviewed rescue operations and held meetings with district officials.

The visit came as the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that 10 more people had died in flood-related incidents over the past 24 hours, taking the state's overall death toll to 41.

Speaking to reporters during his visit, Sarma described the situation as extremely grave, saying that around 100 people remain missing while several villages continue to be submerged.

'Around 100 People Are Still Missing'

Addressing journalists in Sivasagar, the Chief Minister said many flood-hit areas remain inaccessible, making rescue operations even more challenging.

"Around 100 people are still missing in this flood. Many villages remain under water, and there are still areas where rescue teams have not been able to reach. We are trying our best to help everyone, but the situation is still not good," he said.

Sarma noted that the flooding has affected not only villages but also urban areas this time. He identified Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat as the worst-hit districts and said the situation had worsened due to water flowing in from neighbouring Nagaland.

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Rescue Operations Continue as Relief Camps Shelter Thousands

In Charaideo, the Chief Minister visited inundated villages and relief camps, where he interacted with displaced families and reviewed ongoing rescue and relief efforts with local officials.

Calling the disaster unprecedented, Sarma said a large number of people had taken shelter in relief camps, while many others were still stranded. He added that several people had lost their lives and that more bodies were being recovered.

The Chief Minister said personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Indian Army and the district administration were working round the clock to rescue stranded residents and distribute relief materials. He also said the Centre was fully supporting Assam's relief efforts and assured that additional financial assistance would be sought if required.

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Bhogdoi Embankments to Be Rebuilt After Breaches

Later in the day, Sarma visited the flood-affected villages of Solmora and Borigaon in Jorhat district, where he assessed the damage and interacted with affected families.

He said the Bhogdoi River had breached embankments at five locations and announced that reconstruction work would begin immediately. "Relief and rescue operations are continuing, and the government will extend every possible assistance to the affected people," he said.

Referring to reports of a possible cloudburst in Nagaland's Mon district, the Chief Minister said the Assam government was coordinating closely with the Nagaland government and would investigate the cause once the flood situation stabilised. Sarma is scheduled to visit Golaghat on Thursday to review the situation as rescue and relief operations continue across Upper Assam.

With inputs from ANI