Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dahiya expressed heartbreak, feeling scapegoated despite commitment to protest.

Days after being removed as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson over a viral video showing him eating a burger during the ongoing NEET-UG protest, Vijeta Dahiya has released a video on his Instagram account. In a video message, Dahiya said he was "heartbroken" by the party's decision, insisting he had stood firmly with the movement despite facing death threats, heckling and the risk of a police crackdown. He claimed he had been turned into a "scapegoat" by his critics and questioned the party's decision to distance itself from him.

'My Heart Is Broken'

Beginning his video with an emotional admission, Dahiya said being removed from the party had left him devastated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijeta Dahiya (@vijetadahiya1)

"Honestly, my heart is broken," he said, recalling how he had faced two separate instances of heckling while travelling to and from Jantar Mantar. According to him, friends repeatedly called to check on his safety and sent messages of solidarity after the incidents.

Dahiya said he initially believed a call from CJP leader Abhijit would reassure him that the party stood by him. Instead, he was told not to return to the protest site because the "burger issue" had become a controversy.

He argued that the viral video overshadowed his role in the agitation despite spending two nights at the protest site amid fears of a possible police crackdown.

Also Read: Sonam Wangchuk Sets Condition To End Fast, Writes To Nadda And Jitendra Singh

'Made The Scapegoat'

Defending his commitment to the protest, Dahiya said he remained at Jantar Mantar until the march began and later joined demonstrators despite concerns over police action.

The former spokesperson said he had consistently defended fellow CJP leaders against criticism and spent the past month countering what he described as propaganda targeting the movement.

Dahiya alleged that those attacking him online were not genuine protesters but "Manuvadis" angered by his remarks about spiritual leader Premanand. Reiterating his stand, he said, "Premanand is not a Maharaj for me."

Also Read: 'Dharmendra Pradhan Not Capable Of Being Education Minister': Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Govt