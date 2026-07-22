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English NewsCities'I Defended Abhijeet When He Ate Kachori, But I Was Made Scapegoat': Vijeta Dahiya Releases New Video

'I Defended Abhijeet When He Ate Kachori, But I Was Made Scapegoat': Vijeta Dahiya Releases New Video

Sacked CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya says he was made a "scapegoat" over the burger row, claiming his removal left him "heartbroken".

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 07:17 PM (IST)
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  • Dahiya expressed heartbreak, feeling scapegoated despite commitment to protest.

Days after being removed as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson over a viral video showing him eating a burger during the ongoing NEET-UG protest, Vijeta Dahiya has released a video on his Instagram account. In a video message, Dahiya said he was "heartbroken" by the party's decision, insisting he had stood firmly with the movement despite facing death threats, heckling and the risk of a police crackdown. He claimed he had been turned into a "scapegoat" by his critics and questioned the party's decision to distance itself from him.

'My Heart Is Broken'

Beginning his video with an emotional admission, Dahiya said being removed from the party had left him devastated.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijeta Dahiya (@vijetadahiya1)

"Honestly, my heart is broken," he said, recalling how he had faced two separate instances of heckling while travelling to and from Jantar Mantar. According to him, friends repeatedly called to check on his safety and sent messages of solidarity after the incidents.

Dahiya said he initially believed a call from CJP leader Abhijit would reassure him that the party stood by him. Instead, he was told not to return to the protest site because the "burger issue" had become a controversy.

He argued that the viral video overshadowed his role in the agitation despite spending two nights at the protest site amid fears of a possible police crackdown.

Also Read: Sonam Wangchuk Sets Condition To End Fast, Writes To Nadda And Jitendra Singh

'Made The Scapegoat'

Defending his commitment to the protest, Dahiya said he remained at Jantar Mantar until the march began and later joined demonstrators despite concerns over police action. 

The former spokesperson said he had consistently defended fellow CJP leaders against criticism and spent the past month countering what he described as propaganda targeting the movement.

Dahiya alleged that those attacking him online were not genuine protesters but "Manuvadis" angered by his remarks about spiritual leader Premanand. Reiterating his stand, he said, "Premanand is not a Maharaj for me."

Also Read: 'Dharmendra Pradhan Not Capable Of Being Education Minister': Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Govt

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 07:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Premanand Ji Maharaj Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest Vijeta Dahiya
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