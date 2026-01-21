ASHA Workers’ March Turns Tense In Kolkata, Police Detain Protesters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The situation remained tense on Wednesday during the ASHA workers’ march towards the Health Department headquarters, with police moving to prevent the gathering and making arrests at multiple locations across Kolkata and neighbouring districts.

Police stopped ASHA workers at the start of the march and began detentions as protesters attempted to advance towards the health building. Clashes broke out when workers tried to break through police barricades.

Police Action At Health Department Headquarters

Security was heightened around the Health Department headquarters as police actively worked to thwart the ASHA workers’ programme. Protesters attempting to move forward were stopped, leading to scuffles between the police and the demonstrators.

Arrests were reported as ASHA workers tried to push past barricades to continue their march.

‘Why Won’t She Give Us Money?’: ASHA Worker Speaks Out

An ASHA worker questioned the government’s response to their demands, saying:

“Why would Didi do this when she said she would sit with us? Why won't she give us money month after month? How will our family survive?”

What Are The ASHA Workers’ Demands?

ASHA workers have been on strike across the state for a month, pressing for a 10-point charter of demands. These include:

A minimum monthly salary of Rs 15,000

Financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family in case of death while on duty

Payment of pending incentives

Provision of maternity leave

Kolkata Turns Into ‘Barricade City’

The ASHA workers’ health building drive continued through the day, with participants arriving from various districts. Central Kolkata, from Dharmatala to Salt Lake Sector Five, was heavily barricaded around the protest programme.

Protests And Arrests Across Districts

Tension was reported outside the Shashan police station in North 24 Parganas, where police resorted to a lathi charge to control the situation. An ISF worker was arrested, accused of attempting to kidnap someone, an allegation the family claims is false.

In Salt Lake Sector Five, ASHA workers were arrested at Techno Cross and dragged away from the protest site. Police also stopped and detained ASHA workers arriving from districts at Howrah station, where scenes of protesters crying were reported.

Police continued to arrest ASHA workers en route to the health facility in Sector Five, detaining them after identifying them by their attire.

Related Video Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj