Donald Trump Reaches Switzerland For Davos Summit Amid Tensions With EU

US President Donald Trump arrived in Davos after boarding a different aircraft when Air Force One was forced to turn back due to a “minor electrical issue” while en route to the World Economic Forum (WEF), amid escalating tensions with European allies over Greenland and tariff threats.

Trump’s visit comes at a time of strained transatlantic relations, with European leaders warning of firm action against his trade stance and remarks on the autonomous Danish territory of Greenland.

Aircraft Turned Back Over Technical Issue

Air Force One was forced to abort its initial journey to Switzerland after encountering what officials described as a “minor electrical issue”. Trump later boarded a different aircraft and continued his travel to Davos, where the annual WEF summit is underway.

Greenland, Tariffs And Strained Transatlantic Ties

The Davos meeting is taking place against a backdrop of global disruptions and heightened geopolitical tensions. Trump’s presence follows renewed friction with European partners after he reiterated interest in taking control of Greenland and issued tariff threats against several European countries.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Europe was “fully prepared” to act in response to Trump’s tariff warnings, cautioning that such moves could push relations between the US and the European Union into a “downward spiral”.

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to stand up to “bullies”, while European leaders at Davos appeared united in response to Trump’s ‘America First’ approach.

Trump has argued that Greenland, which is rich in minerals, is strategically important for US and NATO security, particularly in countering Russia and China.

Trump’s Agenda At Davos

At the summit, Trump is expected to speak on Wednesday and host a session on the proposed “Board of Peace”, a new body intended to oversee the end of the Israel–Hamas war in Gaza, according to a Bloomberg News report.

Several senior members of the US administration are also attending, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

What Is The World Economic Forum?

The World Economic Forum is a think tank and event organiser headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Over the years, it has evolved into a major global forum addressing issues such as economic inequality, climate change, technology, competition, cooperation and conflict.

The annual summit is held in Davos, an Alpine town with a population of about 10,000, and has taken place every January since 1971.

Who Is Attending The Davos Summit?

Organisers say nearly 400 senior political figures are attending this year’s forum, including more than 60 heads of state and government, along with around 850 chairpersons and chief executives from leading global companies.

Among those present are French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The summit also includes 55 economy and finance ministers, 33 foreign affairs ministers, 34 trade, commerce and industry ministers, and 11 central bank governors.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has sought to reduce his country’s dependence on Washington after Trump suggested Canada should become the 51st US state, received a standing ovation at Davos for his stance.