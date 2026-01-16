AQI Hits 350+ In Delhi-NCR; Severe Pollution Triggers GRAP-III Measures

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAQI Hits 350+ In Delhi-NCR; Severe Pollution Triggers GRAP-III Measures

The decision comes after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 350 mark, placing it in the ‘severe’ category.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 10:00 PM (IST)

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR following a sharp deterioration in air quality.

The decision comes after Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 350 mark, placing it in the 'severe' category.

Construction, Industrial Activity Halted

Under GRAP-III, all non-essential construction and demolition activities have been suspended. The ban covers earthwork, piling, open trenching, welding, painting, plastering, and tile or flooring work.

The restrictions also mandate the shutdown of ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants, stone crushers, brick kilns and mining operations across the region.

Curbs On Vehicles And Fuel Use

Vehicular restrictions under the current stage include a ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers. The movement of non-essential diesel-powered medium goods vehicles has also been prohibited.

Additionally, inter-state diesel buses that do not comply with CNG, electric or BS-VI norms are not allowed to operate in Delhi-NCR during the curbs.

Industries Using Unapproved Fuels To Shut

Industries operating on unapproved fuels have been directed to shut down operations with immediate effect as part of the GRAP-III measures.

The curbs will remain in place until air quality shows sustained improvement.

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 10:00 PM (IST)
