Another Car Falls Into Open Drain In Noida Sector 70; Driver Narrowly Escapes

A car fell into an uncovered drain in Noida’s Sector 70 on Friday, narrowly avoiding a serious accident and once again raising concerns over civic safety in the city weeks after a fatal incident in Sector 150.

The incident occurred near Basai village under the Phase 3 police station limits, where the vehicle reportedly slipped into the open drain after the driver stepped away briefly. No injuries were reported.

Police from Phase 3 station reached the spot soon after being alerted. With assistance from local residents, the driver managed to get out of the vehicle safely. Authorities then conducted a rescue operation and pulled the car out of the drain.

Open Drains Raise Safety Concerns

Residents said several drains in the area remain uncovered, posing a constant risk to commuters and pedestrians. They alleged that despite repeated complaints, no concrete steps have been taken to address the hazard.

Locals said that if the vehicle had fully fallen into the drain, the incident could have resulted in a major tragedy. They credited the swift response of bystanders and police for preventing serious harm.

The latest incident has renewed scrutiny of the Noida Authority’s handling of safety measures. Residents expressed frustration, saying that if open drains remain unattended even after previous fatal accidents, similar incidents could recur.

A 27-year-old software engineer was killed after his car lost control and plunged into a 20-foot-deep, water-filled excavation pit meant for the basement of an under-construction building in Sector 150, Greater Noida, police said on January 18.

The accident took place in the early hours of Saturday, January 17, 2026. A search operation was launched soon after the incident was reported, and the body was recovered later in the morning. Rescue teams from the fire department, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local police were involved in the operation.

The victim, identified as Yuvraj Mehta, lived in the Tata Eureka Park housing society in Sector 150. He was employed as a software engineer with a Gurugram-based company and was returning home from work when the accident occurred, officials said.

Preliminary findings suggest that dense fog and overspeeding may have contributed to the crash. Police said the vehicle first crossed a drain before falling into the pit. Following the incident, local residents staged a protest against the Noida Authority.