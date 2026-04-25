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HomeCitiesKashmir: Woman Dies At Govt Anantnag Hospital, Violence Breaks Out; 4 Held

Kashmir: Woman Dies At Govt Anantnag Hospital, Violence Breaks Out; 4 Held

A 55-year-old woman’s death at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag sparked violence after her family alleged medical negligence, with four people arrested following clashes and vandalism.

By : Asif Qureshi | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Woman dies; family alleges medical negligence by doctors.
  • Relatives protest, vandalize hospital, injure staff.
  • Police register FIR, arrest four, continue investigation.

A 55-year-old woman from Srigufwara in Anantnag district of South Kashmir died on Friday evening at Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag. Following her death, family members accused doctors of negligence and created a ruckus, leading to chaos in the hospital premises.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Khazida. When her condition worsened, she was initially taken to a local health centre. Later, she was referred to GMC Anantnag for specialized treatment. The family alleged that despite repeated requests, no cardiologist attended to her in the emergency ward.

A family member said, “Doctors at the local hospital told us that a cardiologist at GMC Anantnag would examine her, but despite our repeated appeals, she did not receive timely medical attention.” They added that her life could have been saved if she had been treated on time, blaming delays in treatment for her death.

Vandalism By Angry Mob

Following the incident, enraged relatives, along with locals, began protesting inside the hospital premises. The mob vandalized property, assaulted staff members, and caused damage to hospital infrastructure, leaving some healthcare workers injured. The hospital administration confirmed the incident and said it is being taken seriously.

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FIR Registered, Arrests Made

A police official said, “A group of people created a disturbance inside GMC Anantnag, damaging infrastructure and injuring staff members.” Police have registered an FIR (No. 118) under relevant sections of law and initiated an investigation.

Officials added that four people have been arrested so far, and efforts are underway to identify others involved. The investigation will also examine the sequence of events that led to the unrest.

Meanwhile, GMC Anantnag Principal Dr. Rukhsana Najeeb condemned the attack on hospital staff and damage to public property. She said an internal inquiry committee was formed to investigate allegations of negligence, but initial findings have not established any medical negligence.

“It is extremely unfortunate that violence was resorted to without concrete evidence. We hope strict action will be taken against those involved to prevent such incidents in the future,” she said.

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AIMSA Condemns Attack

The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) also strongly condemned the attack on a junior doctor at GMC Anantnag. In a statement, AIMSA said that Dr. Ainul Huda was attacked by attendants when he examined a patient whose vital signs could not be recorded.

AIMSA Vice President Dr. Mohammad Momin Khan condemned the incident, stating that violence against doctors will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He urged authorities to ensure the safety of healthcare workers and demanded strict action against those responsible.

He further said that doctors working under stressful emergency conditions should be supported, not targeted, and called for stronger security measures in hospitals across the region.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over “Mafia Raj” in Bengal

Published at : 25 Apr 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Anantnag News GMC Anantnag Hospital Violence
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