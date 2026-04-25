AAP Exodus Reshapes Rajya Sabha Math, BJP Inches Closer To Majority Mark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs shifted to BJP, strengthening ruling party's numbers.

BJP's Rajya Sabha strength nears majority, boosting NDA consolidation.

AAP's parliamentary clout significantly reduced, legal challenges loom.

Opposition faces setback as ruling coalition gains legislative advantage.

A dramatic political shift has unfolded in Parliament as seven Rajya Sabha MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have crossed over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), significantly altering the balance of power in the Upper House. The move, once formally cleared by the Rajya Sabha Chairman, is set to strengthen the ruling party’s position and bring it closer to a long-sought majority.

With this development, the BJP’s strength in the Rajya Sabha is expected to rise from 106 to 113, placing it just ten seats short of the majority mark in the 244-member House, where 123 is the halfway figure. For the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the numbers signal a growing consolidation of power.

Numbers Tilt Sharply In NDA’s Favour

The addition of these MPs significantly boosts the NDA’s overall tally. Alongside its allies, nominated members, and independents, the alliance now commands a working majority, bringing it within striking distance of the crucial two-thirds mark of 163 seats required to pass constitutional amendments.

The political timing also works in the BJP’s favour. With 34 Rajya Sabha seats set to fall vacant later this year, analysts believe the ruling party and its allies could secure a substantial share, potentially pushing the NDA closer to a supermajority.

Legal Questions Over Defection Loom

The defection was announced by Raghav Chadha, who said that two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs had opted to merge with the BJP. A formal communication has been submitted to the Chairman, seeking recognition of the merger.

However, AAP has strongly contested the move. Senior leader Sanjay Singh has argued that the MPs have effectively resigned from the party, calling for their disqualification under the anti-defection law. The issue now hinges on the interpretation of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India, which governs such cases.

Experts note that for the MPs to avoid disqualification, they must demonstrate that their original party has merged with another, rather than merely a faction breaking away. The matter could also involve the Election Commission of India if disputes over party identity arise.

AAP’s Parliamentary Clout Takes A Hit

For AAP, the fallout is severe. Once holding 10 seats in the Rajya Sabha, the party’s strength has now dwindled to just three, sharply reducing its influence in debates, committees, and Opposition coordination, as per reports.

The defecting MPs, including Chadha and others, have terms extending up to 2028 and 2030, ensuring that the BJP gains sustained advantage in the Upper House. This long-term shift could have far-reaching implications for legislative dynamics.

Meanwhile, parties like the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which has often supported the government, further reinforce the NDA’s numbers, making it easier for the ruling coalition to navigate contentious legislation.

Opposition Faces New Parliamentary Reality

The changing arithmetic comes as a setback for the Opposition, which had recently managed to stall key legislation through coordinated resistance.

With the NDA edging closer to both a simple and two-thirds majority, the balance of power appears to be shifting decisively.

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