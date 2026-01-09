Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Cities

‘National Asset, Terror Shield’: Amit Shah Launches IED Tracking System

Amit Shah launches NIDMS, a national IED database to boost intelligence sharing, prevention and counter-terror probes.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched the National IED Data Management System (NIDMS), describing it as a “shield” and a “national asset” in India’s fight against terrorism. The system is a first-of-its-kind digital platform aimed at strengthening intelligence sharing, investigation, and prevention of improvised explosive device (IED) attacks. Developed by the National Security Guard (NSG), the platform was virtually launched from the NSG campus in Manesar.

Unified Database To Track IEDs

It marks a shift from fragmented record-keeping to a unified national database, bringing together details of IED blasts, recoveries, and related investigations on a secure, real-time interface accessible to authorised agencies. Until now, data related to IED incidents was scattered across state police units and central agencies, often limiting the ability to identify broader patterns. The new system is expected to plug these gaps by enabling seamless coordination among state police forces, Anti-Terrorist Squads, central armed forces, and federal agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Shah Hails Intelligence-Led Counterterror Boost

Addressing the launch, Shah said the NIDMS would provide comprehensive data to help agencies analyse patterns and modus operandi behind different types of bombings, thereby strengthening preventive and investigative capabilities. Officials said the platform would significantly improve the ability to track explosive materials, link incidents across states, and support faster, intelligence-led action. Inputs from one investigation can now be used immediately to aid operations elsewhere in the country.

Data-Driven Push Against IED Terror

IEDs remain one of the most commonly used weapons by terror groups and insurgent outfits, frequently targeting security forces and civilians. The government believes a data-driven approach will help decode operational signatures of terror modules and disrupt future attacks. Beyond investigations, the system is also expected to enhance forensic standards and training for bomb disposal squads. Designed to evolve with emerging threat patterns, the platform will gradually integrate advanced analytical tools.

The launch of NIDMS is being seen as a significant step toward strengthening India’s internal security framework, with a clear emphasis on coordination, prevention, and technology-led intelligence gathering.

Breaking News: “Land-for-Job” Scam: Lalu Yadav, Family Among 41 Accused as Court Frames Charges

Published at : 09 Jan 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
Ministry Of Home Affairs NSG Home Minister AMIT SHAH
