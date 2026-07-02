Huge Rush On First Day Of Amarnath Yatra, Pilgrims Crowd X-Ray Security

A large number of pilgrims have gathered at the X-ray security checkpoint in Pahalgam ahead of the departure of the first official convoy for the Amarnath Yatra, with hundreds arriving without prior registration. Although a limited quota has been set aside for spot registrations, most unregistered pilgrims are facing considerable difficulties, raising concerns over the on-the-spot registration system despite authorities initially encouraging online registration.

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Speaking to ABP News, several devotees said those without registration were struggling to obtain permits. They claimed that registration was earlier conducted at the Pahalgam Club, but this year there has been no clear information about the process, causing confusion and inconvenience.

Among those affected is a group of around 12 pilgrims from Rajasthan who travelled to Pahalgam for the Amarnath Yatra. Only three members of the group managed to secure registration, while the remaining nine are still awaiting permission, leaving them in a difficult situation.

Transit Camp Overcrowded

The influx of pilgrims without registration has also put pressure on facilities at the Pantha Chowk Transit Camp in Srinagar. The camp has accommodation for around 2,800 pilgrims, but more than 8,000 people have already arrived, according to the report.

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A large number of pilgrims continue to reach Srinagar by road, rail and air. However, many without valid registration are being prevented from entering the transit camp.

Pilgrims who completed registration in advance are reportedly receiving their RFID cards within three to five minutes. In contrast, many of those who arrived without registration have been forced to return without undertaking the pilgrimage.

Tight Security As Devotees Arrive In Large Numbers

Thousands of devotees have reached Pahalgam from Jammu and Srinagar, prompting authorities to enforce extensive security arrangements. Traffic restrictions have been imposed on the route, with only vehicles carrying pilgrims as part of the official convoy being allowed to proceed.

Long queues of vehicles carrying devotees were seen heading towards the Pahalgam base camp, where pilgrims will collect their yatra slips and stay overnight before the first batch departs early Thursday morning.

Devotees expressed enthusiasm about beginning the pilgrimage, with many saying they had waited not just for a year but for several years to visit the Amarnath cave shrine.

"It is a matter of great fortune that we will have the darshan of Baba Barfani with the first batch," some pilgrims said.

Pilgrims from different states also praised the security arrangements, saying the Army and police had made comprehensive preparations.

"There is nothing to fear. We feel at home after arriving in Srinagar. We have never seen such extensive security deployment before," some devotees said.

Preparations Complete For Amarnath Yatra

The annual Amarnath Yatra began today, with authorities stating that all necessary preparations have been completed.

The first batch of pilgrims will travel from Srinagar to the Pahalgam base camp, where their registration details and documents will be verified at a checkpoint before they proceed on foot to the camp.

Accommodation, food and refreshments have been arranged for pilgrims at the base camp. From the Pahalgam base camp, pilgrims will travel through Chandanwari, Pissu Top, Sheshnag, Mahagunas Pass and Panchtarni before reaching the holy Amarnath cave shrine.

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