Monsoon Arrives In Delhi; IMD Issues Orange Alert As Heavy Rains Disrupt North India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi received monsoon with widespread showers Thursday.

IMD issued orange alert; rain caused waterlogging, traffic.

Heavy rain impacted other states, causing landslides, floods.

Four lives lost; rescue efforts continue nationwide.

The southwest monsoon officially arrived in the national capital on Thursday, bringing widespread showers to Delhi and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for heavy rainfall.

The rain provided relief from the recent spell of hot and humid weather but also led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in parts of the city. Meanwhile, severe weather conditions continued to affect several other states, where heavy rainfall triggered landslides, flooding and transport disruptions.

IMD Declares Monsoon Onset In Delhi

After early morning showers drenched the national capital, the IMD confirmed the onset of the southwest monsoon over Delhi.

The weather department issued an orange alert, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Residents have been advised to exercise caution while travelling and avoid waterlogged areas during periods of intense rain.

The arrival of the monsoon marks the beginning of the rainy season in Delhi, with more widespread rainfall expected over the coming days.

The weather department issued an orange alert, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Residents have been advised to exercise caution while travelling and avoid waterlogged areas during periods of intense rain.

The arrival of the monsoon marks the beginning of the rainy season in Delhi, with more widespread rainfall expected over the coming days.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Battered By Heavy Rains; Roads Flooded, Trees Uprooted, IMD Warns Of More Downpours

Heavy Rain Disrupts Life Across Several States

The impact of the monsoon extended well beyond the national capital, with heavy rainfall disrupting normal life across several parts of the country.

Landslides, flooded roads and transport disruptions were reported from multiple regions as persistent rain affected road connectivity and public movement.

According to reports, at least four people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. Authorities continued rescue and restoration efforts in affected areas as adverse weather conditions persisted.