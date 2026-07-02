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English NewsNewsIndiaMonsoon Arrives In Delhi; IMD Issues Orange Alert As Heavy Rains Disrupt North India

Monsoon Arrives In Delhi; IMD Issues Orange Alert As Heavy Rains Disrupt North India

The IMD declared the onset of the monsoon in Delhi after early morning showers, while heavy rain disrupted life across several states.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi received monsoon with widespread showers Thursday.
  • IMD issued orange alert; rain caused waterlogging, traffic.
  • Heavy rain impacted other states, causing landslides, floods.
  • Four lives lost; rescue efforts continue nationwide.

The southwest monsoon officially arrived in the national capital on Thursday, bringing widespread showers to Delhi and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for heavy rainfall.

The rain provided relief from the recent spell of hot and humid weather but also led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in parts of the city. Meanwhile, severe weather conditions continued to affect several other states, where heavy rainfall triggered landslides, flooding and transport disruptions.

IMD Declares Monsoon Onset In Delhi

After early morning showers drenched the national capital, the IMD confirmed the onset of the southwest monsoon over Delhi.

The weather department issued an orange alert, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Residents have been advised to exercise caution while travelling and avoid waterlogged areas during periods of intense rain.

The arrival of the monsoon marks the beginning of the rainy season in Delhi, with more widespread rainfall expected over the coming days.

The weather department issued an orange alert, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Residents have been advised to exercise caution while travelling and avoid waterlogged areas during periods of intense rain.

The arrival of the monsoon marks the beginning of the rainy season in Delhi, with more widespread rainfall expected over the coming days.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Battered By Heavy Rains; Roads Flooded, Trees Uprooted, IMD Warns Of More Downpours

Heavy Rain Disrupts Life Across Several States

The impact of the monsoon extended well beyond the national capital, with heavy rainfall disrupting normal life across several parts of the country.

Landslides, flooded roads and transport disruptions were reported from multiple regions as persistent rain affected road connectivity and public movement.

According to reports, at least four people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. Authorities continued rescue and restoration efforts in affected areas as adverse weather conditions persisted.

Before You Go

Flag-Off: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flags off the first convoy at 4:00 AM.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did the southwest monsoon arrive in Delhi?

The southwest monsoon officially arrived in the national capital on Thursday. Its onset was confirmed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) after early morning showers.

What kind of alert did the IMD issue for Delhi?

The IMD issued an orange alert for Delhi, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Residents are advised to exercise caution.

How did the monsoon affect Delhi initially?

The rain provided relief from the recent hot and humid weather. However, it also led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in parts of the city.

What was the impact of heavy rainfall on other states?

Heavy rainfall disrupted normal life across several other states, causing landslides, flooding, and transport disruptions. At least four people lost their lives in rain-related incidents.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
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