Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Accuses Previous Govt Of Failures, Highlights 19 CAG Reports

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has accused the previous government of failing to deliver adequate progress on key infrastructure and public welfare projects, despite the availability of resources and budget. Speaking during the Delhi Assembly’s Monsoon Session, Gupta said the current government was focused on transparency, accountability and results. She highlighted work related to the Yamuna, waste management, roads, pollution, water and sewerage, while also pointing to 19 CAG reports tabled in the Assembly over the past 18 months.

Focus On Infrastructure

CM Gupta said the previous government did not undertake the expected level of work on several critical areas, including cleaning the Yamuna, clearing Delhi’s garbage mountains, improving roads, controlling pollution and strengthening water and sewerage systems.

She said the current government was committed to improving the capital’s infrastructure and providing better public services.

According to Gupta, the government’s priorities include making the Yamuna cleaner, reducing pollution and improving basic facilities in health, education and transport, alongside roads, water and sewerage.

She said the government was adopting a results-oriented approach, with an emphasis on ensuring that public money translates into tangible development.

19 CAG Reports Tabled

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government’s handling of pending reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

Gupta said 19 CAG reports had been presented in the Delhi Assembly during the past one-and-a-half years. The reports are now undergoing the prescribed process, with the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) also examining them.

She described the CAG as the country’s highest constitutional audit institution and said its reports provide factual assessments of the use of public funds and administrative processes.

The Delhi CM said the reports contained references to financial and procedural irregularities involving various departments and schemes during the previous government’s tenure.

Also Read: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Visits Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, Reviews Healthcare Services And Meets Patients

Focus On Accountability

Gupta further alleged that several schemes under the previous administration received extensive publicity but failed to deliver the expected results, while some important projects were not completed on time.

She said the present government was working to address shortcomings in the system and accelerate projects linked to public welfare.

The Chief Minister said the government’s objective was not merely to announce schemes but to ensure their effective implementation and delivery of benefits to Delhi residents.

She also said Delhi’s voters had expressed their confidence in good governance and development, adding that her government was committed to fulfilling its promises in a timely and effective manner.

Also Read: Delhi Cabinet Clears 'Lakshmi Yojana'; Eligible Women To Get Rs 2,500 Per Month