Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pune police booked UK OCI for alleged religious conversion.

OCI cardholders cannot preach religion without official permission.

Another arrested for conversion, harassment under new religion act.

The Pune City Police registered an FIR against an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder from the United Kingdom for allegedly attempting to convert people to Christianity through religious gatherings, a police official said on Monday.

DCP Prashant Amrutkar of the Special Branch of Pune City Police said the accused, a resident of Manchester, has been booked under relevant provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and the newly enacted Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026.

According to the police, OCI cardholders are permitted to attend prayer meetings and participate in religious functions. However, they are not allowed to preach or deliver religious speeches without obtaining permission.

The police alleged that the accused spoke about following the path of Jesus and made statements that allegedly created misconceptions about Hindu temples and deities.

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The police suspect that the statements were made with the purported intention of misleading people and inducing them to embrace Christianity, the official said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In another case, one more 21-year-old accused was arrested under the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, and the POSCO Act, for trying to convert and sexually harassing the minor girl.

This case was registered at Fursungi Police Station of Pune City Police on 5th August, and the investigation is on. This case is reported to be the first case in Maharashtra registered under the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday emphasised that transparent and law-abiding organisations have nothing to fear from the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Bill.

He said that the primary objective behind tightening FCRA norms is to plug loopholes exploited by certain entities to bring foreign money into the country for subversive or unlawful activities.

"The reason for bringing the FCRA Bill is that some organisations have been continuously bringing funds into the country through FCRA and using that money for anti-national activities. Those who are doing good work will face no obstacle or difficulty because of this Bill. The FCRA provisions will continue to remain in place, and those who provide proper accounts will continue to get licences," he said.

The Chief Minister further welcomed the legislation to raise and debate their points on the floor of Parliament.

"I believe that if anyone has anything to say on this issue, they can raise it in Parliament. This is not an issue concerning any one particular community. FCRA is not meant only for Christian organisations. It is applicable to all organisations, irrespective of which community they belong to. Any organisation receiving foreign donations is required to comply with FCRA," he added.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was reintroduced in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session. The Bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, with the stated objective of enhancing transparency and accountability in the regulation of foreign contributions.

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(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)