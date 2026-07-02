The Amarnath Yatra 2026 is scheduled to begin on July 3. The first batch of pilgrims will depart from Jammu for Srinagar on July 2, ahead of the pilgrimage.
Amarnath Yatra 2026: Surge In On-The-Spot Registrations Before First Pilgrim Batch Departs For Srinagar
Amarnath Yatra 2026 begins on July 3 as thousands of devotees arrive in Jammu. Know about on-the-spot registration, limited quotas, security arrangements, and the departure of the first pilgrim batch.
- Amarnath Yatra begins July 3, first pilgrims depart July 2.
- Thousands arrived early, facing limited on-spot registration quota.
- Administration stepped up security and registration arrangements for pilgrims.
The wait for millions of Lord Shiva devotees is finally coming to an end as the Amarnath Yatra 2026 begins on July 3. Ahead of the pilgrimage, the first batch of pilgrims is scheduled to leave Jammu for Srinagar on July 2. Thousands of devotees from across India have already reached Jammu to take part in the annual pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath Cave Shrine. In view of the increasing footfall, the administration has stepped up security, registration, and logistical arrangements. A heavy rush has also been reported at the X-ray security checkpoint in Pahalgam, where hundreds of unregistered pilgrims arrived even before the official yatra convoy was flagged off. With only a limited quota available for on-the-spot registration, many devotees have faced long waits and difficulties despite the availability of online registration.
Pilgrim Rush Grows Ahead Of Yatra
The base camp in Jammu and nearby areas is witnessing a large influx of devotees, including families, senior citizens, and young pilgrims. Many are busy completing the required formalities before beginning their journey to seek the blessings of Baba Barfani. Special excitement surrounds the departure of the first batch, as many devotees consider the Amarnath Yatra to be one of the most sacred pilgrimages of their lifetime. To assist pilgrims, the administration has established several on-the-spot registration centres across Jammu for those who could not register in advance. These centres are also verifying documents and completing other mandatory procedures to ensure a safe and organised pilgrimage.
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Limited Registration Quota Creates Challenges
Despite the additional registration facilities, the limited daily quota has created difficulties for many pilgrims. Long queues have been reported outside registration centres, with several devotees waiting for hours or returning over multiple days without securing a registration slot. Many pilgrims have expressed concern over the limited availability of on-the-spot registrations, saying that the high demand has made the process challenging. The administration, however, continues to register pilgrims according to the available quota while trying to manage the growing crowd efficiently
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Security Tightened Across Yatra Route
Security has been significantly strengthened ahead of the pilgrimage. Additional security personnel have been deployed at registration centres, along the yatra routes, and at key transit points. Multiple agencies are working together to ensure the smooth movement and safety of pilgrims. Authorities have urged devotees to register only through authorised centres, carry all required documents, and follow official safety guidelines throughout the journey. Like every year, the Amarnath Yatra remains a powerful symbol of faith and devotion. The overwhelming turnout in Jammu reflects the deep spiritual significance of the pilgrimage, and the number of pilgrims is expected to increase further in the coming days.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
When does the Amarnath Yatra 2026 officially begin?
What challenges are pilgrims facing with registration?
Many pilgrims are facing difficulties due to a limited daily quota for on-the-spot registration. This has resulted in long queues and some devotees returning without securing a slot.
What security measures have been implemented for the Yatra?
Security has been significantly strengthened with additional personnel deployed at registration centers, along yatra routes, and at key transit points. Multiple agencies are coordinating to ensure pilgrim safety and smooth movement.
Where are pilgrims gathering before the Yatra begins?
Thousands of devotees from across India have already reached Jammu to take part in the pilgrimage. The base camp and nearby areas are witnessing a large influx of pilgrims completing required formalities.