Two Cloudbursts Hit J&K's Kishtwar, Roads Damaged; No Casualties Reported

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kishtwar experienced two cloudbursts Tuesday, damaging some roads.

No casualties or major property damage reported from incidents.

Authorities deployed teams for assessment and restoration work.

Two cloudburst incidents were reported in the remote Gahan area of Sarthal and Machhipal in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Tuesday. While the incidents caused damage to several roads, authorities said there have been no reports of casualties, injuries or major property damage so far. Officials are closely monitoring the situation, with emergency teams deployed to assess the affected areas and carry out restoration work.

Roads Damaged

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar said three to four roads were affected due to the cloudbursts. However, no severe damage has been reported to the road network.

Repair work has already begun, and authorities have urged people to avoid visiting the lake area until the situation is fully assessed and normalcy restored.

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No Loss Reported

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said two separate cloudburst incidents were reported in the district, with the first occurring in the Gahan area of Sarthal and the second in Machhipal.

#Kishtwar Cloudburst:



Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar, Sh Pankaj Sharma, immediately after receiving the news.



Two cloudburst incidents were reported in district Kishtwar today. The first occurred in the Gahan area of Sarthal, while the second was reported from Machipal.… — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 2, 2026

Citing preliminary reports from the ground, Singh said there were no reports of deaths, injuries or damage to property at either location. Additional Deputy Commissioner Pawan Kotwal has also confirmed that no loss of life or property has been reported so far.

District Red Cross teams, police personnel and revenue department officials have been dispatched to the affected areas to assess the situation. Authorities have also received reports of blocked roads, following which workers and machinery have been deployed to clear the routes and restore traffic movement at the earliest.

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