Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDGCA Grants Aerodrome Licence To Noida's Jewar Airport, Flight Operations To Begin Soon

DGCA Grants Aerodrome Licence To Noida's Jewar Airport, Flight Operations To Begin Soon

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted the licence to the Noida International Airport in Jewar, paving the way for the airport to begin operations.

By : Ravindra Jayant | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 08:59 AM (IST)

The Noida International Airport in Jewar has received a key administrative clearance after India’s aviation regulator issued the aerodrome licence for the project.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted the licence, paving the way for the airport to begin operations. With the approval now in place, preparations for the airport’s formal inauguration have gathered pace.

Minister Reviews Pending Formalities

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu held a meeting with the airport operator to review the progress of the project and discuss the completion of the remaining procedures.

He directed officials to expedite pending formalities so that air services can commence from the international airport at the earliest.

‘One Of The Most Important Aviation Projects’

Sharing the development on social media, Naidu described the Jewar airport project as one of the most significant aviation projects in the country.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s aviation sector has been expanding rapidly and the country has the potential to emerge as a global aviation hub in the coming years.

Major Infrastructure Planned At Airport

The Noida International Airport is being developed as one of the largest airport complexes in Asia. The project aims to improve air connectivity while also supporting regional economic growth.

An integrated MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility is planned within the airport premises, which will enable aircraft maintenance and repair services to be carried out in India.

In addition, a modern air cargo terminal is being developed at the airport, which is expected to boost trade activities between India and international markets.

Experts believe the project will strengthen connectivity for western Uttar Pradesh as well as the wider northern region of the country.

Employment, Investment Expected To Rise

The Jewar airport project is also expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

Industrial investment, logistics activity and tourism in Greater Noida and nearby areas are also likely to receive a major boost once the airport becomes operational.

With the aerodrome licence now issued, preparations for the airport’s inauguration and the start of regular flight operations have entered the final phase, creating enthusiasm among residents in the region.

Related Video

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India

Published at : 10 Mar 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
NOIDA Noida News Noida International Airport Jewar Airport DGCA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
DGCA Grants Aerodrome Licence To Noida's Jewar Airport, Flight Operations To Begin Soon
DGCA Grants Aerodrome Licence To Noida's Jewar Airport, Flight Operations To Begin From...
Cities
7 Workers Killed, Several Feared Trapped After Under-Construction Wall Collapses In Gurugram
7 Workers Killed, Several Feared Trapped After Under-Construction Wall Collapses In Gurugram
Cities
2020 Delhi Riots Case: Court Grants Sharjeel Imam 10-Day Interim Bail
2020 Delhi Riots Case: Court Grants Sharjeel Imam 10-Day Interim Bail
Cities
AAP’s Sanjay Singh Demands Fresh Delhi Elections Amid Alleged Liquor Scam Case
AAP’s Sanjay Singh Demands Fresh Delhi Elections Amid Alleged Liquor Scam Case
Advertisement

Videos

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India
Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile and Drone Strikes on Gulf Nations After Mojtaba Khamenei’s Rise
Parliament Statement: India Calls for Dialogue as West Asia Conflict Escalates, Jaishankar Tells Lok Sabha
Middle East conflict: Missiles Bearing Mojtaba Khamenei’s Name Seen Amid Escalating Iran–Israel War
Breaking News: Patriot System Failure in Bahrain During Iranian Missile Attack Raises Alarm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget