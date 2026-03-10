Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessHotels, Restaurants To Shut Down In Mumbai, Bengaluru? LPG Shortage Amid West Asia Crisis Sparks Concern

Hotels, Restaurants To Shut Down In Mumbai, Bengaluru? LPG Shortage Amid West Asia Crisis Sparks Concern

Restaurant associations in Maharashtra and Karnataka have warned that food establishments may be forced to shut operations within days if supplies are not restored.

By : ABP Live Business | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 09:17 AM (IST)

The escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran has heightened tensions in the Middle East, pushing global crude oil prices beyond $100 per barrel.

The impact is beginning to be felt in India, where commercial users of cooking gas or LPG in cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are facing a gradual shortage. Industries linked to tile and ceramic manufacturing in Morbi, Gujarat, are also reporting disruptions in gas supply.

Commercial LPG Supply Reduced

The government has directed refiners and fuel retailers to prioritise the supply of LPG cylinders for domestic consumers.

As a result, deliveries of 19-kg commercial cylinders to hotels and restaurants have been reduced, leading to shortages in several major cities. The sudden drop in supply has raised concerns within the hospitality industry.

Restaurant associations in Maharashtra and Karnataka have warned that food establishments may be forced to shut operations within days if supplies are not restored. Industry representatives say the disruption is already affecting operations in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Hospitality Sector Raises Alarm

According to media reports, Vijay Shetty, president of the India Hotels and Restaurant Association, said the shortage is spreading rapidly and could soon halt operations across the sector.

He said, "If this shortage continues, all restaurants in Mumbai will be closed in the next two days."

Shetty added that the association has written to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and is also in touch with Maharashtra Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Restaurant owners claim that the supply of commercial LPG has largely stopped since Sunday, while domestic cylinders are being delivered two to eight days after booking.

Supply Hit By Strait Of Hormuz Tensions

India imports nearly 90 per cent of its LPG requirements from the Middle East. With tensions escalating in the region, the number of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz has declined, affecting supplies.

Amid the limited availability, the government has decided to prioritise domestic consumers. Officials say hotels and restaurants have alternative options such as large electric ovens, piped natural gas (PNG) and induction cooktops, while households largely depend on 14.2-kg LPG cylinders.

Oil marketing companies including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum have therefore been instructed to ensure priority supply for household cooking gas.

Measures To Stabilise Supply

Officials said the waiting period for LPG delivery has been increased from 15 days to 25 days to prevent hoarding by consumers.

Sources also indicated that India is exploring alternative suppliers to stabilise LPG availability, including possible imports from Algeria, Australia, Canada and Norway.

In addition, oil marketing companies have been asked to increase LPG production and adjust their product mix to better manage the current demand.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Bengaluru Karnataka LPG MUMBAI Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Crisis Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Share Markets See Some Relief, Sensex Over 700 Points Up, Nifty Above 24,200 In Opening Bell
Share Markets See Some Relief, Sensex Over 700 Points Up, Nifty Above 24,200 In Opening Bell
Business
Hotels, Restaurants To Shut Down In Mumbai, Bengaluru? LPG Shortage Amid West Asia Crisis Sparks Concern
Hotels, Restaurants To Shut Down In Mumbai, Bengaluru? LPG Shortage Amid West Asia Crisis Sparks Concern
Business
Oil Price Surge Amid West Asia Conflict Not A Major Inflation Concern: Sitharaman
Oil Price Surge Amid West Asia Conflict Not A Major Inflation Concern: Sitharaman
Business
India Can Withstand 74 Days Of Oil Supply Shock, Govt Tells Parliament
India Can Withstand 74 Days Of Oil Supply Shock, Govt Tells Parliament
Advertisement

Videos

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India
Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile and Drone Strikes on Gulf Nations After Mojtaba Khamenei’s Rise
Parliament Statement: India Calls for Dialogue as West Asia Conflict Escalates, Jaishankar Tells Lok Sabha
Middle East conflict: Missiles Bearing Mojtaba Khamenei’s Name Seen Amid Escalating Iran–Israel War
Breaking News: Patriot System Failure in Bahrain During Iranian Missile Attack Raises Alarm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget