Karnataka CM Change Buzz: Congress High Command Summons Siddaramaiah To Delhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deputy CM Shivakumar also open to Delhi visit if called.

Amid intensifying speculation over a possible leadership change and Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday confirmed that he has been summoned to Delhi by the Congress high command for a meeting scheduled on May 26. However, the veteran leader maintained that he was unaware of the agenda, even as political chatter over the state’s power tussle continues to grow louder within the party.

Leadership Buzz

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said Congress general secretary KC Venugopal informed him about the meeting during a phone call on Sunday night. “I’m invited to Delhi. Tomorrow there is a meeting at 11 am. I don’t know the subject,” he said, while dismissing repeated questions over the purpose of the visit.

The development comes amid persistent rumours surrounding a possible change in leadership in Karnataka, where the Congress government recently completed three years in office. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also fuelled speculation, saying he would travel to Delhi if called by the party leadership.

Supporters of Shivakumar have continued pressing for his elevation to the chief minister’s post, citing an alleged power-sharing arrangement reached after the Congress victory in the 2023 Assembly elections. Siddaramaiah, however, has repeatedly asserted that he will complete a full five-year term, while also maintaining that he would abide by any decision taken by the high command.

Also Read: TN CM Vijay Orders Police To Book Sexual Offence Cases Promptly, Ensure Stringent Punishment

Reshuffle Pressure

The leadership debate has also intensified demands for a Cabinet reshuffle, with several Congress MLAs lobbying for ministerial berths. According to party insiders, Siddaramaiah favours a reshuffle, while Shivakumar reportedly wants clarity on the leadership issue first.

The Karnataka Cabinet currently has three vacant positions following the resignation of B Nagendra over alleged embezzlement charges, the removal of KN Rajanna, and the recent death of Minister D Sudhakar.

Party leaders fear the prolonged uncertainty could affect governance and dent Congress’ prospects ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee Extend Support To Viral ‘Cockroach Janta Party’