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HomeCitiesCong Leader Alka Lamba Convicted In Jantar Mantar Protest Case Over Women’s Quota Demonstration

Cong Leader Alka Lamba Convicted In Jantar Mantar Protest Case Over Women’s Quota Demonstration

A Delhi court convicted Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba in a 2024 Jantar Mantar protest case over women’s reservation. Sentencing arguments will be heard on June 5.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 25 May 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
A Delhi court on Sunday convicted Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba in connection with a protest held at Jantar Mantar demanding the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

The verdict was delivered by the Rouse Avenue Court, which held Lamba guilty in the case linked to the July 2024 demonstration led by the Mahila Congress under her leadership.

The court has scheduled arguments on sentencing for June 5.

Accused Of Pushing, Obsrtucting Govt Official

Alka Lamba had earlier been charged in the case after the court observed that a prima facie case was made out against her.

According to the case details, Lamba was accused of allegedly pushing and obstructing government officials during the protest, disrupting official work, violating lawful orders and blocking a public road during the demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

On February 25, the Delhi High Court issued notice to Delhi Police on a plea filed by former MLA Alka Lamba seeking quashing of the FIR registered against her. The move came after the Rouse Avenue Court rejected her revision petition challenging the framing of charges on February 6.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh had dismissed Lamba’s revision plea, observing that the trial court’s order framing charges was legally valid and appropriate.

“As there is no patent illegality, perversity or jurisdictional error in the impugned order, the present revision petition fails and is dismissed,” the judge had said.

While rejecting the plea, the court noted that the trial court had carefully examined eyewitness statements and electronic evidence before concluding that a prima facie case existed against Lamba.

The judge further clarified that, at the stage of framing charges, the court only needs to determine whether there are sufficient grounds to proceed with the trial and not establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The court also observed that arguments related to the absence of independent witnesses, lack of injuries and the nature of the protest were matters of defence that could only be examined during the trial.

What Are Charges Resigstered Against Her

The case against her was registered under Sections 132, 221, 223(a) and 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The protest was organised by the Mahila Congress to press for the implementation of women’s reservation in legislatures.

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Published at : 25 May 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alka Lamba Delhi Court Jantar Mantar Protest CONGRESS Women's Reservation
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