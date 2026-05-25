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Cong Leader Alka Lamba Convicted In Jantar Mantar Protest Case Over Women’s Quota Demonstration
A Delhi court convicted Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba in a 2024 Jantar Mantar protest case over women’s reservation. Sentencing arguments will be heard on June 5.
A Delhi court on Sunday convicted Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba in connection with a protest held at Jantar Mantar demanding the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill.
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