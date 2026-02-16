3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Greater Noida Pit Days After Techie's Death

Nearly a month after a tech professional lost his life in a waterlogged pit in Greater Noida, another tragedy has struck the area. A three-year-old boy died on Saturday after falling into a rainwater-filled pit in Dalelgarh village, triggering outrage among residents who blamed the local administration for negligence.

The child, identified as Devansh, had come with his mother Anjali to visit her parents in Dalelgarh, located in the Dankaur area. The family, originally from Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, was attending a community feast at a nearby temple when the incident took place.

According to locals, Devansh was playing close to the venue when he accidentally slipped into a deep pit that had accumulated rainwater. Relatives and villagers immediately rushed to pull him out, but he could not be saved. His death has left the family devastated. Residents alleged that the pit had remained open for a long time and had filled with water following recent showers.

Multiple Complaints To Greater Noida Authority

They claimed that multiple complaints had been submitted to the Greater Noida Authority demanding that such dangerous spots be covered or filled, but no preventive action was taken. Villagers further said that concerns about similar hazards were raised after an earlier incident in Sector 150, yet authorities allegedly failed to respond effectively, paving the way for another fatal accident.

The incident has drawn comparisons to the death of Yuvraj Mehta, a Noida-based techie, whose car fell into a waterlogged construction pit in Sector 150 on the night of January 16–17. Mehta reportedly stood on top of his submerged vehicle for nearly two hours as rescue teams hesitated to enter the water due to freezing temperatures and submerged iron rods. That episode had already put civic agencies under scrutiny over safety lapses, and the latest tragedy has renewed questions about accountability and preventive measures.