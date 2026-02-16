Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Greater Noida Pit Days After Techie's Death

3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Greater Noida Pit Days After Techie's Death

The child, identified as Devansh, had come with his mother Anjali to visit her parents in Dalelgarh, located in the Dankaur area.

By : Ravindra Jayant | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 11:02 AM (IST)

Nearly a month after a tech professional lost his life in a waterlogged pit in Greater Noida, another tragedy has struck the area. A three-year-old boy died on Saturday after falling into a rainwater-filled pit in Dalelgarh village, triggering outrage among residents who blamed the local administration for negligence.

The child, identified as Devansh, had come with his mother Anjali to visit her parents in Dalelgarh, located in the Dankaur area. The family, originally from Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, was attending a community feast at a nearby temple when the incident took place. 

According to locals, Devansh was playing close to the venue when he accidentally slipped into a deep pit that had accumulated rainwater. Relatives and villagers immediately rushed to pull him out, but he could not be saved. His death has left the family devastated. Residents alleged that the pit had remained open for a long time and had filled with water following recent showers.

Multiple Complaints To Greater Noida Authority

They claimed that multiple complaints had been submitted to the Greater Noida Authority demanding that such dangerous spots be covered or filled, but no preventive action was taken. Villagers further said that concerns about similar hazards were raised after an earlier incident in Sector 150, yet authorities allegedly failed to respond effectively, paving the way for another fatal accident.

The incident has drawn comparisons to the death of Yuvraj Mehta, a Noida-based techie, whose car fell into a waterlogged construction pit in Sector 150 on the night of January 16–17. Mehta reportedly stood on top of his submerged vehicle for nearly two hours as rescue teams hesitated to enter the water due to freezing temperatures and submerged iron rods. That episode had already put civic agencies under scrutiny over safety lapses, and the latest tragedy has renewed questions about accountability and preventive measures.

Related Video

T20 World Cup: High-Voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Tonight

Published at : 16 Feb 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Greater Noida News Noida Techie Death Noida Pit Death
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Indo-Pacific Chief Lauds Operation Sindoor, Calls It Model Of Restraint And Precision
US Indo-Pacific Chief Lauds Operation Sindoor, Calls It Model Of Restraint And Precision
Cricket
WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Crushing Defeat To India
WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Crushing Defeat To India
World
Trump Says Board Of Peace Members Pledged Over $5 Billion For Gaza Reconstruction
Trump Says Board Of Peace Members Pledged Over $5 Billion For Gaza Reconstruction
World
Israeli Drone Strike Kills 4 Near Lebanon-Syria Border In Attack Targeting Palestinian Operatives
Israeli Drone Strike Kills 4 Near Lebanon-Syria Border In Attack Targeting Palestinian Operatives
Advertisement

Videos

T20 World Cup: High-Voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Tonight
Political Flash: Political Storm in Maharashtra Over Tipu Sultan–Shivaji Comparison
Politics: Siddiqu to Take SP Membership in Presence of Akhilesh Yadav
Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match
India vs Pakistan: India–Pakistan T20 World Cup Opener Tonight at Premadasa Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget