2-Year-Old Drowns In Rainwater-Filled Trench In Pune, Contractor Booked

A two-year-old boy drowned after falling into a rainwater- and sewage-filled trench in Maharashtra's Pune district, prompting police to book the contractor for alleged negligence, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on June 30 at Kadamwak Wasti under the Loni Gram Panchayat area. According to police, the nearly three-foot-deep trench had been dug alongside a drain to facilitate the flow of rainwater.

Body Recovered From Waterlogged Trench

Officials said the trench had filled with rainwater and sewage. The toddler, who lived in a nearby settlement, accidentally fell into it while playing.

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When the child remained missing for a long time, his parents began searching for him. His body was later recovered from the waterlogged trench.

Was Cooking When Toddler Went Missing: Mother

Following the incident, Police have registered a case against an unidentified contractor in connection with the matter. The deceased child was identified as Soham Lakhan Kasbe.

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The deceased child's mother, shilpa Kasbe says, "I was cooking, and he was playing nearby. On finding him missing from the area, I asked by brother about him but he had not seen him. Later, they looked into a water-filled pit, stirred it with a stick, and he floated up."

Pune, Maharashtra : A two-year-old boy died after drowning in a rainwater-filled pit in Lonikalbhor area of Pune district, say police. Following the incident, Police have registered a case against an unidentified contractor in connection with the matter. The deceased child was… pic.twitter.com/MT6vp0WZUm — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2026

The incident has left the bereaved family in deep shock. Further investigation is underway to ascertain responsibility for the alleged safety lapses.