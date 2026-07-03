2-Year-Old Drowns In Rainwater-Filled Trench In Pune, Contractor Booked

A two-year-old boy, Soham Lakhan Kasbe, drowned after falling into a rainwater- and sewage-filled trench in Maharashtra's Pune district. The incident took place on June 30.
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'I Was Cooking...': Mother Recalls Moments Before 2-Year-Old Drowned In Pune Trench
A two-year-old boy drowned after falling into a rainwater-filled trench in Pune. Police booked an unidentified contractor for negligence after a probe found the excavation site had been left unsafe.
- A two-year-old drowned in a sewage-filled Pune trench.
- Parents found child missing; body recovered from the trench.
- Police booked contractor for alleged negligence in digging.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the two-year-old boy in Pune?
Where did the incident occur?
The incident occurred on June 30 at Kadamwak Wasti, located under the Loni Gram Panchayat area in Pune district. The boy lived in a nearby settlement.
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