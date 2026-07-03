2-Year-Old Drowns In Rainwater-Filled Trench In Pune, Contractor Booked

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English NewsCities'I Was Cooking...': Mother Recalls Moments Before 2-Year-Old Drowned In Pune Trench

'I Was Cooking...': Mother Recalls Moments Before 2-Year-Old Drowned In Pune Trench

A two-year-old boy drowned after falling into a rainwater-filled trench in Pune. Police booked an unidentified contractor for negligence after a probe found the excavation site had been left unsafe.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A two-year-old drowned in a sewage-filled Pune trench.
  • Parents found child missing; body recovered from the trench.
  • Police booked contractor for alleged negligence in digging.

A two-year-old boy drowned after falling into a rainwater- and sewage-filled trench in Maharashtra's Pune district, prompting police to book the contractor for alleged negligence, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on June 30 at Kadamwak Wasti under the Loni Gram Panchayat area. According to police, the nearly three-foot-deep trench had been dug alongside a drain to facilitate the flow of rainwater.

Body Recovered From Waterlogged Trench

Officials said the trench had filled with rainwater and sewage. The toddler, who lived in a nearby settlement, accidentally fell into it while playing.

Also Read: 40 Killed, 8 Injured As Overcrowded Bus Falls Into Deep Ditch In Pakistan's Balochistan

When the child remained missing for a long time, his parents began searching for him. His body was later recovered from the waterlogged trench.

Was Cooking When Toddler Went Missing: Mother

Following the incident, Police have registered a case against an unidentified contractor in connection with the matter. The deceased child was identified as Soham Lakhan Kasbe.

ALSO READ: Pakistani Deputy PM Ishaq Dar's Relative Arrested In Abduction, Gang-Rape Case Of Foreign Nationals

The deceased child's mother, shilpa Kasbe says, "I was cooking, and he was playing nearby. On finding him missing from the area, I asked by brother about him but he had not seen him. Later, they looked into a water-filled pit, stirred it with a stick, and he floated up."

The incident has left the bereaved family in deep shock. Further investigation is underway to ascertain responsibility for the alleged safety lapses.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the two-year-old boy in Pune?

A two-year-old boy, Soham Lakhan Kasbe, drowned after falling into a rainwater- and sewage-filled trench in Maharashtra's Pune district. The incident took place on June 30.

Where did the incident occur?

The incident occurred on June 30 at Kadamwak Wasti, located under the Loni Gram Panchayat area in Pune district. The boy lived in a nearby settlement.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pune Maharashtra Rains Toddler Died Child Died
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