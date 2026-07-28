A PhD research scholar named Jyoti died after allegedly suffering an electric shock on Tuesday. She was declared dead at GMCH-16, sparking protests on campus.
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Punjab University Scholar Dies Of Electric Shock; Students Demand VC's Resignation
A Punjab University PhD scholar died after an alleged electric shock on campus, triggering student protests. Students demanded action against officials and better electrical safety.
- PhD scholar Jyoti died from electric shock at university.
- Students protested demanding accountability and administrative action.
- Incident highlighted safety concerns; another student shocked previously.
Frequently Asked Questions
What tragic incident recently occurred at Punjab University?
Where on campus did the electric shock incident take place?
The scholar was electrocuted on an unpaved stretch of land near the road connecting Girls' Hostel No. 8 and the University Institute of Engineering and Technology, close to Girls' Hostel No. 10.
How have students reacted to the scholar's death?
Students protested, demanding accountability from the administration and calling for immediate suspension and resignation of responsible officials. They also sought a high-level inquiry and compensation for the victim's family.
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