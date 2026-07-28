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English NewsCitiesPunjab University Scholar Dies Of Electric Shock; Students Demand VC's Resignation

Punjab University Scholar Dies Of Electric Shock; Students Demand VC's Resignation

A Punjab University PhD scholar died after an alleged electric shock on campus, triggering student protests. Students demanded action against officials and better electrical safety.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 09:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PhD scholar Jyoti died from electric shock at university.
  • Students protested demanding accountability and administrative action.
  • Incident highlighted safety concerns; another student shocked previously.

A PhD research scholar at Punjab University, Chandigarh, died after allegedly suffering an electric shock on Tuesday, triggering protests on the campus and raising concerns over electrical safety and infrastructure maintenance.

The deceased, identified as Jyoti, a PhD scholar in the Department of Microbiology and a resident of Rewari, Haryana, was electrocuted on an unpaved stretch of land near the road connecting Girls' Hostel No. 8 and the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), close to Girls' Hostel No. 10.

She was immediately rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)-16, where doctors declared her dead.

The incident has sparked questions over the university's electrical safety measures and the upkeep of campus infrastructure.

Also Read: Amit Shah Holds Key Meeting With Pralhad After Priyanka's Remarks: What Was Discussed?

Campus Erupts In Protest

The incident sparked outrage among students, with hundreds gathering outside the Vice-Chancellor's office demanding accountability from the university administration over campus safety and infrastructure maintenance.

Protesters broke through barricades outside the office, entered the premises, and raised slogans against the administration.

A delegation of student leaders, including the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) vice-president, later met Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig.

During the meeting, students demanded the immediate suspension and resignation of the Executive Engineer (XEN) and other officials responsible for campus maintenance. They also sought a high-level inquiry into the incident and compensation for Jyoti's family.

Students Raise Safety Concerns

Student leaders further alleged that another student had reportedly suffered an electric shock at the same location earlier in the day. They questioned why the university administration had neither disconnected the power supply nor barricaded the area after becoming aware of the potential hazard.

Also Read: 'Priyanka Gandhi Should Prove It': Furious Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Hits Back

The tragedy has intensified scrutiny of the university's electrical safety measures and infrastructure maintenance. It also comes on the final working day of Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig, with the Centre yet to announce her successor or an extension of her tenure.

Police and university officials remain on campus as protests continue. The university administration had not issued a detailed statement on the students' demands at the time of filing this report.

Frequently Asked Questions

What tragic incident recently occurred at Punjab University?

A PhD research scholar named Jyoti died after allegedly suffering an electric shock on Tuesday. She was declared dead at GMCH-16, sparking protests on campus.

Where on campus did the electric shock incident take place?

The scholar was electrocuted on an unpaved stretch of land near the road connecting Girls' Hostel No. 8 and the University Institute of Engineering and Technology, close to Girls' Hostel No. 10.

How have students reacted to the scholar's death?

Students protested, demanding accountability from the administration and calling for immediate suspension and resignation of responsible officials. They also sought a high-level inquiry and compensation for the victim's family.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 08:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Electric Shock Punjab University PhD Scholar Died Student Died
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