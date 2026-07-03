Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorld40 Killed, 8 Injured As Overcrowded Bus Falls Into Deep Ditch In Pakistan's Balochistan

40 Killed, 8 Injured As Overcrowded Bus Falls Into Deep Ditch In Pakistan's Balochistan

The speeding bus, carrying passengers from another stranded vehicle, lost control in a remote mountainous area near the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border in Pakistan, killing 40 people.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Over 40 people died, eight injured in Pakistan bus crash.
  • Overcrowded, speeding bus plunged into a rocky ravine.
  • Leaders expressed condolences and directed aid for victims.

At least 40 people were killed and eight others injured after an overcrowded, speeding passenger bus plunged off a highway into a rocky ravine in southwestern Pakistan early Friday, officials said.

The accident occurred in Dana Sar, a remote area near the border of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, when the speeding bus reportedly went out of control before falling into the gorge, Associated Press reported.

Bus Was Overcrowded

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, the bus was carrying not only its scheduled passengers but also travellers from another bus that had broken down, leaving the vehicle overcrowded.

Rescue teams were deployed to the crash site and were working to identify those killed in the accident, AP reported.

ALSO READ: Pakistani Deputy PM Ishaq Dar's Relative Arrested In Abduction, Gang-Rape Case Of Foreign Nationals

Leaders Express Condolences

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari expressed grief over the tragedy and extended condolences to the families of the victims. He also directed authorities to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical treatment.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti also conveyed his condolences and instructed officials to provide immediate medical care to those injured in the crash, the report said.

Fatal road accidents are frequent in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure, inadequate enforcement of traffic regulations and unsafe driving practices, particularly on mountainous routes.

In May, 17 people were killed and five others injured after a minibus rammed into a stationary bus on a motorway in northwestern Pakistan.

ALSO READ: PoK Protest Leader Alleges Pakistan Army Armed Kashmiris During Ongoing Unrest 

Before You Go

Ayodhya Probe: SIT Widens Scope, Scrutinises Land Deals Alongside Donation Theft Case

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the bus accident in Pakistan?

At least 40 people were killed and eight others injured when an overcrowded, speeding bus plunged off a highway into a rocky ravine.

Where did the bus crash take place?

The accident occurred in Dana Sar, a remote area near the border of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces in southwestern Pakistan.

What caused the bus to be overcrowded?

The bus was carrying both its scheduled passengers and travelers from another bus that had broken down, leading to its overcrowding.

What factors contribute to frequent road accidents in Pakistan?

Fatal road accidents are common due to poor road infrastructure, inadequate enforcement of traffic regulations, and unsafe driving practices, particularly on mountainous routes.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 03 Jul 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Balochistan Pakistan News Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
40 Killed, 8 Injured As Overcrowded Bus Falls Into Deep Ditch In Pakistan's Balochistan
40 Killed As Overcrowded Bus Falls Into Deep Ditch In Pakistan's Balochistan
World
Pakistani Deputy PM Ishaq Dar's Relative Arrested In Abduction, Gang-Rape Case Of Foreign Nationals
Pakistani Dy PM Ishaq Dar's Relative Arrested In Abduction, Gang-Rape Case Of Foreign Nationals
World
Wildfires Sweep Southern France After Record Heatwave; Thousands Evacuated, 900 Hectares Burned
Wildfires Sweep Southern France After Record Heatwave; Thousands Evacuated, 900 Hectares Burned
World
German-Made AI Drones Deployed On Ukraine Front Line, Troops Flag Technical Issues
German-Made AI Drones Deployed On Ukraine Front Line, Troops Flag Technical Issues
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Probe: SIT Widens Scope, Scrutinises Land Deals Alongside Donation Theft Case
Mumbai Monsoon Crisis: Heavy Rain Floods City, Safety Lapses Spark BMC Preparedness Debate
Ayodhya Ram Temple Probe: SIT Examines Alleged VIP Darshan Racket Alongside Donation Theft Case
Ayodhya Ram Temple Row: Trust Member Dinendra Das Backs SIT Probe, Makes Fresh Allegations
North India Monsoon Fury: Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods Across J&K, Himachal and Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget