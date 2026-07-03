40 Killed, 8 Injured As Overcrowded Bus Falls Into Deep Ditch In Pakistan's Balochistan

At least 40 people were killed and eight others injured after an overcrowded, speeding passenger bus plunged off a highway into a rocky ravine in southwestern Pakistan early Friday, officials said.

The accident occurred in Dana Sar, a remote area near the border of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, when the speeding bus reportedly went out of control before falling into the gorge, Associated Press reported.

Bus Was Overcrowded

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, the bus was carrying not only its scheduled passengers but also travellers from another bus that had broken down, leaving the vehicle overcrowded.

Rescue teams were deployed to the crash site and were working to identify those killed in the accident, AP reported.

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Leaders Express Condolences

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari expressed grief over the tragedy and extended condolences to the families of the victims. He also directed authorities to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical treatment.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti also conveyed his condolences and instructed officials to provide immediate medical care to those injured in the crash, the report said.

Fatal road accidents are frequent in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure, inadequate enforcement of traffic regulations and unsafe driving practices, particularly on mountainous routes.

In May, 17 people were killed and five others injured after a minibus rammed into a stationary bus on a motorway in northwestern Pakistan.

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