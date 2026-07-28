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English NewsCitiesDelhi Cabinet Clears 'Lakshmi Yojana'; Eligible Women To Get Rs 2,500 Per Month

Delhi Cabinet Clears 'Lakshmi Yojana'; Eligible Women To Get Rs 2,500 Per Month

The application portal will go live on August 1, and the first installment will be released on Rakshabandhan after the application process is completed.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 06:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Cabinet approved 'Lakshmi Yojana' for women's financial empowerment.
  • Eligible women will receive ₹2,500 monthly, fulfilling a government promise.
  • Application portal launches August 1; first installment on Rakshabandhan.

Ahead of Rakshabandhan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the Delhi Cabinet has approved the 'Lakshmi Yojana', under which eligible women will receive Rs 2,500 per month.

The Chief Minister said the scheme fulfils a promise made to the women of Delhi. The application portal will go live on August 1, and the first installment will be released on Rakshabandhan after the application process is completed.

Portal To Launch On August 1

In a post on X, Rekha Gupta said, "The portal for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana will be launched from August 1. Eligible sisters will be able to apply and after completing the process, the first installment of Rs 2500 will be released to the women on Rakshabandhan."

She said eligible women would be able to apply from August 1, after which applications would undergo scrutiny.

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'A Promise Fulfilled'

The Chief Minister said the government had launched the scheme within a quarter of assuming office.

"This monthly assistance will help pay for a mother's medicine, accelerate a daughter's education, and provide relief to a family's daily expenses. This is not just financial assistance; it is a pledge to respect, self-confidence, and self-reliance for the sisters of Delhi. Our government has fulfilled another promise made to Delhi. Many congratulations to all the sisters," she said.

She added, "We have launched the scheme within a quarter of our government's existence. This government was formed with the blessings of the women of Delhi."

Sirsa Calls It A Rakshabandhan Gift

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa described the scheme as a major Rakshabandhan gift for women in the national capital.

"A big gift for Delhi's sisters on Raksha Bandhan! Under the visionary leadership of Honorable Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Cabinet has approved a financial assistance scheme of Rs 2,500 per month for the economic empowerment of women. The portal for this scheme will be active from August 1. As a woman leader, the Chief Minister has prioritized women's self-reliance and ensured that eligible sisters receive the gift of the first installment on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan," he said.

ALSO READ: Varanasi School Horror: Teacher Accused Of Branding 5-Year-Old Boy After He Wet Himself

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'Lakshmi Yojana'?

The Lakshmi Yojana is a scheme approved by the Delhi Cabinet to provide Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women in Delhi. It aims to support their economic empowerment and self-reliance.

When can women apply for the Lakshmi Yojana?

Eligible women can start applying for the Lakshmi Yojana from August 1, when the application portal goes live. Applications will undergo scrutiny after submission.

When will the first payment from the Lakshmi Yojana be released?

The first installment of Rs 2,500 will be released to eligible women on Rakshabandhan. This payment will be made after the application process is successfully completed.

What is the main goal of the Lakshmi Yojana?

The scheme aims to provide monthly financial assistance to help with daily expenses, medicine, and daughters' education. It also promotes respect, self-confidence, and self-reliance for women.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 06:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rakshabandhan Delhi Cm Rekha Gupta Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa Delhi Lakshmi Yojna
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