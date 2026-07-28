The Lakshmi Yojana is a scheme approved by the Delhi Cabinet to provide Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women in Delhi. It aims to support their economic empowerment and self-reliance.
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Delhi Cabinet Clears 'Lakshmi Yojana'; Eligible Women To Get Rs 2,500 Per Month
The application portal will go live on August 1, and the first installment will be released on Rakshabandhan after the application process is completed.
- Delhi Cabinet approved 'Lakshmi Yojana' for women's financial empowerment.
- Eligible women will receive ₹2,500 monthly, fulfilling a government promise.
- Application portal launches August 1; first installment on Rakshabandhan.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the 'Lakshmi Yojana'?
When can women apply for the Lakshmi Yojana?
Eligible women can start applying for the Lakshmi Yojana from August 1, when the application portal goes live. Applications will undergo scrutiny after submission.
When will the first payment from the Lakshmi Yojana be released?
The first installment of Rs 2,500 will be released to eligible women on Rakshabandhan. This payment will be made after the application process is successfully completed.
What is the main goal of the Lakshmi Yojana?
The scheme aims to provide monthly financial assistance to help with daily expenses, medicine, and daughters' education. It also promotes respect, self-confidence, and self-reliance for women.
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