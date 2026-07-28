Delhi Cabinet Clears 'Lakshmi Yojana'; Eligible Women To Get Rs 2,500 Per Month

Ahead of Rakshabandhan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the Delhi Cabinet has approved the 'Lakshmi Yojana', under which eligible women will receive Rs 2,500 per month.

The Chief Minister said the scheme fulfils a promise made to the women of Delhi. The application portal will go live on August 1, and the first installment will be released on Rakshabandhan after the application process is completed.

Portal To Launch On August 1

In a post on X, Rekha Gupta said, "The portal for Delhi Lakshmi Yojana will be launched from August 1. Eligible sisters will be able to apply and after completing the process, the first installment of Rs 2500 will be released to the women on Rakshabandhan."

‘दिल्ली लक्ष्मी योजना’ के लिए 1 अगस्त से पोर्टल शुरू होगा। पात्र बहनें आवेदन कर सकेंगी और प्रक्रिया पूरी करके रक्षाबंधन पर महिलाओं को ₹2,500 की पहली किस्त जारी की जाएगी।



हर महीने मिलने वाली यह सहायता किसी मां की दवा का सहारा बनेगी, किसी बेटी की पढ़ाई को गति देगी और किसी परिवार… pic.twitter.com/ILZy0714L9 — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) July 28, 2026

She said eligible women would be able to apply from August 1, after which applications would undergo scrutiny.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi; Waterlogging Hits, IMD Issues Orange Alert

'A Promise Fulfilled'

The Chief Minister said the government had launched the scheme within a quarter of assuming office.

"This monthly assistance will help pay for a mother's medicine, accelerate a daughter's education, and provide relief to a family's daily expenses. This is not just financial assistance; it is a pledge to respect, self-confidence, and self-reliance for the sisters of Delhi. Our government has fulfilled another promise made to Delhi. Many congratulations to all the sisters," she said.

She added, "We have launched the scheme within a quarter of our government's existence. This government was formed with the blessings of the women of Delhi."

Sirsa Calls It A Rakshabandhan Gift

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa described the scheme as a major Rakshabandhan gift for women in the national capital.

"A big gift for Delhi's sisters on Raksha Bandhan! Under the visionary leadership of Honorable Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Cabinet has approved a financial assistance scheme of Rs 2,500 per month for the economic empowerment of women. The portal for this scheme will be active from August 1. As a woman leader, the Chief Minister has prioritized women's self-reliance and ensured that eligible sisters receive the gift of the first installment on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan," he said.

ALSO READ: Varanasi School Horror: Teacher Accused Of Branding 5-Year-Old Boy After He Wet Himself